Huracan vs Boca Juniors Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

Huracan will host Boca Juniors at the Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Torneo Clausura campaign. The home side have endured a poor start to their league season and sit rock-bottom in Group A with zero points.

They kicked off their Clausura campaign with a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Belgrano after squandering multiple chances to get on the scoresheet. They were then beaten 2-1 by Estudiantes de La Plata last time out, taking the lead three minutes in via a Fabio Pereyra header before their opponents scored a quickfire double midway through the second-half to snatch all three points.

Boca Juniors have not fared much better than their weekend opponents in the league this season as they also remain winless. They played out a 1-1 draw against Union de Santa Fe in their last league outing and had looked set to be headed toward defeat before Lautaro Di Lollo headed home a late leveler.

The visitors sit 11th with two points from an obtainable six and will be desperate for a win on Sunday to finally get their season on track.

Huracan vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 158 meetings between Huracan and Boca. The home side have won 29 of those games while the visitors have won 84 times, with their other 45 contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a Apertura clash back in February which the visitors won 2-1 to record a fourth consecutive unbeaten outing in this fixture.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in three of their last four games in this fixture.

Globo have the worst defensive record in the Clausura so far this term with a goal concession tally of five.

Huracan vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Huracan are on a run of back-to-back defeats after losing just one of their previous eight outings. They have won just two of their last seven home games and could struggle here.

Xeneize are on a disappointing seven-game winless run stretching back to the FIFA Club World Cup last month. They have struggled for results on the road all year but should have enough to avoid defeat on Sunday.

Prediction: Huracan 1-1 Boca Juniors

Huracan vs Boca Juniors Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)

