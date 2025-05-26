Huracan vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2025

Huracan will welcome Corinthians to the Estadio Tomás Adolfo Ducó in their final group-stage match of the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday. The hosts will finish at the top of the Group C standings while Time do Povo are second with eight points.
Globo were held to a goalless draw by América de Cali in their previous Sudamericana outing. They extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to five games last week, recording a 6-5 win on penalties over Independiente in the Argentine Primeira Division quarterfinal.
The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games in the Sudamericana and registered a 1-0 away win over Racing Club de Montevideo earlier this month. Their winning streak ended after three games last week as they were held to a goalless draw by Atletico Mineiro in the Brazilian Serie A.
Huracan vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have crossed paths five times in all competitions, including friendlies. They have been evenly matched in these meetings with two wins apiece.
- They met for the first time in a competitive match in the reverse fixture in April and Globo registered a 2-1 away win.
- The hosts have the joint-best defensive record in the Sudamericana, conceding two goals in five games.
- Corinthians have kept clean sheets in their last four games in all competitions.
- Huracan are unbeaten in their last six home games in the Sudamericana, playing out four draws.
- The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their last nine games in all competitions.
- The visitors have scored one goal apiece in their last six games in the Sudamericana.
Huracan vs Corinthians Prediction
Globo are unbeaten in the Sudamericana thus far and will look to conclude their campaign on an unbeaten note. They have scored 10 goals in five games in the competition. Notably, they have suffered just one loss at home since October.
Timão are unbeaten in their last four games, recording three wins. They have suffered two losses in their last 11 games in all competitions, with both losses registered on their travels. Two of their five games in the Sudamericana have ended in 1-1 draws.
Considering the current form of the two teams, they are likely to settle for a draw.
Prediction: Huracan 1-1 Corinthians
Huracan vs Corinthians Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes