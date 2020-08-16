Hyderabad FC and Borussia Dortmund sign a multi-year partnership

European football giants Borussia Dortmund and Indian Super League club Hyderabad FC have announced a multi-year partnership.

The historic deal between the German club and the Hyderabad-based club is supposed to be a two-year deal with an option to extend it till 2025.

The deal between the two clubs is a very promising sign for the future of Indian football as Borussia Dortmund is a club with the experience of playing only a solitary season of the Indian Super League has partnered with a club that has won eight Bundesliga titles and has also lifted a UEFA Champions League title.

While the official announcement of the partnership between Hyderabad FC and Borussia Dortmund has been made via Twitter, the grand launch of the partnership will take place amidst Borussia Dortmund's Virtual Asia Tour set to commence on 20th August.

“This is the first such cooperation for Hyderabad FC and the fourth one for Borussia Dortmund with its currently ongoing club partnerships with Thai Premier League Club Buriram United, Australia’s NPL Club Marconi FC and Iwate Grulla Morioka in Japan” a Hyderabad FC release stated.

Hyderabad FC and Borussia Dortmund will be following in the footsteps of East Bengal

It all started with Indian football giants East Bengal tying up with Premier League side Leicester City in the 2002-03 season. It was followed up by a deal between JCT and then English Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Since then, Sheffield United has tied up with the TATA football academy and 6-time European Cup winners Liverpool FC forging a partnership with Pune-based DSK Shivajians.

Since the start of the Indian Super League, more and more neutral spectators have been pulled to the football grounds by the new franchises. As a result, more of these partnerships have been witnessed in the last few years.

Atletico Madrid were the first to invest in an ISL club as they tied up with the Kolkata-based ATK but they withdrew from that and now are in a tie-up with Jamshedpur FC.

Chennai City FC also attracted some heavy investment from FC Basel as the two clubs hungry for success are slowly forging a successful partnership. Kerala Blasters FC have also tied up with Premier League heavyweights Manchester City in 2019.