Hyderabad FC launch new kit ahead of ISL 2020-21

Hyderabad FC have launched their new kit ahead of the upcoming Hero Indian Super League 2020/21 season.

Hyderabad FC have moved away from the all-black uniform of their debut campaign. The new Hyderabad FC jersey will feature a yellow color. The collars, the shoulders, and sleeve cuffs are in black color.

The shirt features a black diagonal design covering the chest. White makes its first appearance in the HFC jersey color scheme, with a thin bold white line separating the yellow half of the shirt from the black diagonal chest portion. The yellow shirts will be complemented with yellow shorts.

The HFC social media pages had teased the kit launch yesterday with the release taking place at 1.11 pm on November 1st.

Hyderabad FC will be the second ISL club to sprot yellow after Kerala Blasters, a club that has been synonymous with the canary colour since the league's inception.

Hyderabad FC's crest has also been changed.

Hyderabad FC will also be flaunting a new and updated crest for the upcoming campaign, which was launched in early August.

Hyderabad FC's Spanish connection

HFC recently announced a strategic three-year tie-up with Spanish Segunda División B club Marbella FC. The ISL club has gained access to the Andalusia-based club's infrastructure in Spain for first team, along with their medical facilities. There will be an extended training period in Marbella for youngsters from the first and reserve teams along with options to loan players either way.

The Hyderabad-based club will be making its second appearance in the Indian top-flight. Manolo Marquez's men will kick-off their campaign with consecutive away games, starting with Odisha FC on November 23rd at the GMC Stadium Bambolim, Goa.

They will face Sunil Chhetri's Bengaluru FC in their round-2 clash on November 28, before playing their first home game of the season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco against Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC on December 2nd.