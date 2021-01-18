Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC prediction, preview, team news and more

Hyderabad FC will hope to consolidate their position in the top-four with a win over the bottom-placed Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

Manuel Marquez's Hyderabad FC have been tactically superior to most teams in the league. The Nizams have played brilliantly on transition and through buildup play as well.

They have earned 16 points from 11 games and are 4th in the standings. The goalless draw with Mumbai City FC showed Hyderabad FC's immaculate and calculative approach to pin down opponents in the midfield.

Odisha FC showed signs of recovery and improvement after an underwhelming start to the season. However, Stuart Baxter's side failed to play their natural game against Chennaiyin FC and fell to a 2-1 loss. The Juggernauts lack in team cohesion which has hurt the side's tactical applicability so far. They are placed 11th in the standings with just 6 points on the board.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-Head

Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC are in their second season at the ISL. Both sides entered the competition in the 2019-20 season. They have faced each other on three occasions.

Odisha FC won both the fixtures in the previous season. Hyderabad FC notched up their first win over the Kalinga Warriors earlier in the current ISL season.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: All Head-to-Head Results

Advertisement

Odisha FC 0-1 Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC 1-2 Odisha FC

Odisha FC 3-2 Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Odisha FC form guide: D-L-W-D-L

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Team News

Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC are expected to go into this game with the same line-up which took the field against Mumbai City FC. Subrata Pal, Nikhil Poojari, and Souvik Chakrabarti are unavailable for this game. Roland Alberg is set to miss out on action due to a lack of match fitness.

Odisha FC

Odisha FC's new signing, Rakesh Pradhan can play as an option down the left-wing or sit back behind as a left-back. Pradhan is expected to make his Odisha FC debut as the game progresses. The starting line-up is likely to go unchanged.

The club is delighted to announce the signing of 27-year-old Indian defender Rakesh Pradhan in the January transfer window on loan from NEUFC during the ongoing seventh edition of the #HeroISL. ✍️🤝#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #WelcomeRakesh pic.twitter.com/clmW1KjGCh — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) January 18, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC predicted XIs

Hyderabad FC

Predicted XI (4-4-2): Amrinder Singh (C/GK), Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Adam Le Fondre, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cy Goddard, Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh.

Odisha FC

Advertisement

Predicted XI (4-4-2): Arshdeep Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Cole Alexander, Marcelo Pereira, Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Manuel Onwu, Kamalpreet Singh, Steven Taylor (C).

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC prediction

Diego Mauricio (R) has been used as a dynamic attacking player for Odisha FC by Stuart Baxter. (Image: ISL)

Hyderabad FC have been one of the most complete sides of the league so far. Odisha FC have shown glimpses of improvement but they have not been able to sustain it.

With a disciplined defense, stellar midfield, and assertive attacking line-up, Manuel Marquez's Hyderabad FC will go into this game as the firm favorites.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 2-1 Odisha FC