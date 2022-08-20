“I bet he was sitting in his car: ‘Ha, ha, ha, ha’” – Ex-Chelsea stars accuse Liverpool boss Klopp of patronizing Manchester United with comments aimed at Agbonlahor

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently defended Manchester United after former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor took a dig at the Red Devils' troubled start to the new Premier League season.

That gesture, however, doesn't look genuine to former Chelsea stars Jason Cundy and Charlton Cole, who have now accused the German tactician of patronizing Erik ten Hag's men.

Gabriel Agbonlahor held nothing back while ripping into Manchester United during their 4-0 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League last weekend, terming their performance amateur and slamming the team for being divided.

Reacting to those comments, Jurgen Klopp attacked the former Aston Villa striker, saying that he was wrong to be so damning in his criticism.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy believes the Liverpool manager was only playing mind games with the Red Devils as he would've really enjoyed the developments.

"Jurgen Klopp is just being very smart and clever about choosing his words and the language he's choosing about Manchester United," he said on talkSPORT. "Bigging them up, defending them, that's what he's done there.

"He's tried to come out and defend Manchester United, on the eve of a game that he can ill-afford to lose himself by the way. He couldn't care less. I bet he was sitting in his car: 'Ha, ha, ha, ha'. I bet he was loving it. It's patronising from Klopp."

Former Blues striker Carlton Cole also echoed Cundy's words, saying: "The worst thing about it, this is not a dig at Man U, this is unheard of at Liverpool, a rival manager, coming out to protect Manchester United. He was loving it.

"How low does Man United have to go for a Liverpool manager to come out and protect them? That is a joke, it's patronizing" he added.

Manchester United's struggles continue...

Manchester United and Liverpool set for epic Premier League clash

Jurgen Klopp's romance with United is set to end, with his side taking on the Red Devils in their next Premier League game on Monday. Both sides will be eager to come out on top after failing to win their first two games in the English top this season.

The Reds enjoyed absolute dominance over their rivals in the division last season, winning each of their two meetings. It remains to be seen if there will be any surprises this term.

