“I was born to win” – Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammate sends bold trophy message after remarkable turnaround under Argentine superstar

Ecuadorian striker Leonardo Campana has showcased incredible form since Lionel Messi joined the Inter Miami camp this summer. He currently leads the goal charts for the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit, with seven strikes and two assists. Recently, Campana notched up two additional goals in the U.S. Open Cup.

Now, he has sent a bold message about his plans to secure trophies with the club. His numbers have escalated notably, having found the net thrice in two matches, following Messi's league debut.

A recent contract extension seems to indicate Inter Miami's high hopes for Campana. The club officially declared that the 23-year-old, who once graced the pitch for Wolverhampton Wanderers, has penned a deal extending his tenure until 2027.

In an interview with Marca, Campana expressed the team's lofty ambitions, talking about his plan to win all three available trophies with the Herons this year:

"To be a champion of the three things, I have no doubt that it is the mentality that we all have. I was born to win. I don't like to lose and, in fact, I can't get the three championships out of my mind."

Since Messi's addition, Inter Miami have clinched the Leagues Cup, and have advanced to the U.S. Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo, set for September 27. While the MLS season poses a challenging path to the playoffs, there's an undeniable uptick in Inter Miami's prospects.

Their newfound vigor, much of it attributed to Lionel Messi's presence in the club, has injected the team with a winning mentality. Notably, they have not lost a single match since the Argentine playmaker joined the team.

Lionel Messi absent for Inter Miami's clash against Atlanta United

Lionel Messi was notably absent from Inter Miami's lineup for their clash against Atlanta United. Originally slated to make a return after fulfilling his international commitments for Argentina, the 36-year-old superstar was instead given a rest day.

Reports (via Sporting News) suggest that the decision is strategic, aimed at preserving Messi's energy and form for a gruelling fixture list that awaits the Herons. Miami face a demanding schedule, with six matches in the span of 18 days.

This includes the pivotal U.S. Open Cup final, as well as five crucial MLS encounters. Following this exhausting period, the team has a brief rest period before squaring off against Charlotte FC in the final two regular-season games on October 18 and 21.

The club's condensed fixture list is largely attributed to their deep runs in the Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup, causing several MLS matches to be postponed.