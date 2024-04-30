“I can see that he enjoys being on the pitch" - Casemiro heaps praises on 'excellent' Manchester United teammate

Kobbie Mainoo has been a big positive for Manchester United this season, and Casemiro feels the same. The Brazil international midfielder claimed that the youngster is an 'excellent player' and added that it is a joy to watch the Englishman.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Casemiro claimed that the squad is filled with highly talented youngsters. He went on to name Mainoo as the best of the lot, while also naming Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho. He said:

"A good player, an excellent player. I can see that he enjoys being on the pitch. I look out for him because he needs it and we can't put too much pressure on these players. So, I try to take some of that pressure off their shoulders because that's the process in football and life. I think speaking about Kobbie specifically, I think in the next three or four years, he'll be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League."

He added:

"In time, not right now, with time. We can't put that pressure on him now or on Garnacho, or Rasmus. No. Ultimately, they need to enjoy themselves. They need to go through this process and feel the fear of losing the ball, to push them to keep growing, to keep learning and to face up to it. Keep developing and keep working hard."

Casemiro joined Manchester United in 2022 and has scored 12 goals in 79 matches. He also added a Carabao Cup to his trophy collection.

Casemiro praised Manchester United teammate earlier this season

Casemiro heaped praise on Kobbie Mainoo earlier this season and stated that Manchester United have a great player on their books. He stated that the midfielder could be a key star for the Red Devils for the next 15 years and told United's official magazine Inside United:

"For those of us who work with him, it's been no surprise to see him scoring and playing really well in games. I think we have a complete player in Kobbie – aggressive, looks after the ball, a player who wants the ball. I would say that if Kobbie continues the way he's going with this mentality, continues training hard and doing things right, Manchester United have a great player for the next 15 years."

Mainoo has already played 30 matches for the Red Devils since making his debut earlier this season.