I can understand the Scouse accent now! - Alisson Becker on adapting to life in Liverpool 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
41   //    25 Mar 2019, 16:18 IST

He took no time to adapt to the intensity of the English top flight
He took no time to adapt to the intensity of the English top flight

What's the story?

Liverpool shot-stopper, Alisson Becker, has revealed that he is now more settled in his new surroundings, adding that one of the hardest challenges for him was understanding the Scouse accent.

In case you didn't know...

Alisson left Roma to join Liverpool in a world record transfer for a goal-keeper in July 2018 but took no time to adapt to the intensity of the English top flight.

The move came after Loris Karius made some costly mistakes in Liverpool's final clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League and was shipped off on loan to Besiktas.

A commanding presence between the sticks for the Reds, the Brazil international has helped Liverpool to the best defensive record in the league, having conceded a mere 18 goals in 31 games in the league so far.

The heart of the matter

The Brazilian has stated that he is now more settled in his new home, admitting that he initially found the local accent difficult to understand.

Speaking to the club's official website, the goalkeeper said,

"I have been having regular English lessons. One of the hardest challenges I had at the start was getting used to the accent, not just the British accent but the Liverpool accent!"
"But I’ve managed to deal with this. I can understand people and I can communicate with my team-mates, which is really important."
"When I came here I felt that everyone was important for me, not just the Brazilians. Obviously, Roberto Firmino was already here and then Fabinho arrived more or less the same time as I did."

The Reds keeper also expressed admiration for his teammates and the strength they have as a team.

"All the players are important, be they the local players from the UK or the players from overseas. I admire the strength we have as a team and the quality that every single one of our players has, but the most important thing for me is the team spirit."
"Above all, I feel at home here. Home is where the heart is and where the family is. My family is here, my daughter and my wife live here and my parents come when they can."
"The whole group received me very well. The fans have been very kind too, as have the technical team, so I’m really happy here in Liverpool."

What's next?

Liverpool will return to Premier League action on March 31, as they face Tottenham Hotspur.

Fetching more content...
