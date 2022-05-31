“I am coming on before you” – Former Manchester United star recollects conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo before debut

Former Manchester United midfielder Eric Djemba-Djemba has shared his experience of making his debut for the club alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in 2003.

The 41-year-old recently revealed how former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson introduced him and the Portugese to the pitch for the first time.

GOAL @goal



18 years later and he's about to be reintroduced. Cristiano Ronaldo's first Manchester United debut in 200318 years later and he's about to be reintroduced. Cristiano Ronaldo's first Manchester United debut in 2003 ❤️18 years later and he's about to be reintroduced. https://t.co/IT6tHySlXg

The Cameroonian said on the UTD podcast (via Manchester United's official website):

“In this game Fergie said to me, ‘Eric go and warm up, Cristiano go and warm up.’ And when we are warming up, I say to Cristiano ‘imagine we can play together today. It is our debut; it will be fantastic.’"

He added:

“He said to me ‘no Eric I am coming on before you’ and I said to him ‘no I am coming on before you.’ After that Fergie say to Mike Phelan ‘call the two lads’ and we came, and we came together. It was perfect against Bolton. I remember, it was so nice.”

GOAL @goal CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES ON HIS SECOND DEBUT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES ON HIS SECOND DEBUT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED 🐐 https://t.co/7GpkCmtDn5

Djemba-Djemba joined Manchester United from Ligue 1 outfit FC Nantes in the summer of 2003 in a deal worth €4.5 million. Ronaldo also arrived from Sporting Lisbon in the same summer.

The midfielder went on to spend a year-and-a-half at Old Trafford before leaving for fellow Premier League side Aston Villa midway through the 2004-05 campaign. During his time at Old Trafford, Djemba-Djemba made 39 appearances across all competitions, recording two goals and three assists to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues making the difference for Manchester United

The winger is currently playing his second spell at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a sensational return to Manchester United after parting ways with Juventus last summer. The Portuguese didn't waste time lighting up his second spell at Old Trafford, scoring twice during his first Premier League game in a 4-1 win over Newcastle.

Since then, he's been the difference maker for the team, providing answers in front of goal with his brilliant efforts. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played 39 games for the Red Devils across all competitions in the 2021-22 season. He recorded t24 goals and three assists to his name, making him the club's highest goalscorer this season.

With the campaign failing to produce much success for the club, the attacker will be hoping to enjoy better luck in the upcoming season.

