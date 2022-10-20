"I was concerned about long sprints and balls" - Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool star was substituted as a precaution in 1-0 West Ham win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has clarified that he substituted off new signing Darwin Nunez during his team's recent 1-0 home win over West Ham United due to injury concerns.

The Reds continued their resurgence after a sluggish start to the 2022-23 season with a narrow victory at Anfield on Wednesday (October 19). Nunez headed his first home goal for his new club in the 22nd minute before Alisson Becker saved a penalty right before the break.

Nunez, who arrived from Benfica for an initial fee of £64 million in June, started his fourth Premier League match on Sunday. He registered six shots, completed 12 passes, and hit the woodwork once before being replaced by Harvey Elliott in the 57th minute of the contest.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Klopp claimed that Nunez's recent goal is expected to build his momentum. He said (via TIA):

"It [his goal] is important. He has scored now a couple of times in the last few games. He arrived 100 per cent, now even with numbers, which is fine. He felt a little bit [with] the muscles at half-time but it was all fine."

Klopp confirmed that he substituted Nunez off as a precaution, having already lost Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota to injuries. He continued:

"After five minutes [of the second half,] I was concerned about long sprints and balls where he stretches his legs. I thought, 'Come on, we cannot take that risk’ and that's why we changed. I think we caught it at the right moment."

Analyzing his team's recent win, Klopp added:

"I think the first half was a really good first half, with a bad ending for us with the penalty – but then with a good ending because Ali could save the penalty. It still left a bad taste like we were lucky but first half we were not – we played an exceptional game."

Liverpool are currently seventh in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 16 points from 10 games. The club are next set to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday (October 22).

Liverpool eye Bosman move for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha next summer - Reports

According to Calciomercato (via Fichajes), Liverpool are planning their squad for next season and have identified Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha as a transfer target. With his contract set to expire in June of 2023, the player is set to be available for free next summer.

Zaha, 29, has been the the Eagles' talisman for the past eight seasons, helping them consolidate their stature as a mid-table Premier League club. He has opened the ongoing campaign on a positive note, registering five goals and one assist in nine Premier League starts.

On the other hand, Roberto Firmino is also in the final year of his contract. The air of uncertainty about the Brazilian's future has also forced Liverpool to prepare their recruitment strategy beforehand.

