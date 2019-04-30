'I could have played for Man United or Real Madrid for 10 years'- Barcelona star reveals regrets regarding his career

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 183 // 30 Apr 2019, 17:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SD Huesca v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona star Kevin-Prince Boateng has claimed that he could have played at Real Madrid or Manchester United for 10 years if he had the mentality.

In case you didn't know...

In a surprising turn of events, Barcelona signed Boateng on loan from Italian side Sassuolo in January. Since his arrival at the Camp Nou, Boateng has featured in three matches under Ernesto Valverde, which includes two starts in LaLiga.

Boateng has always been talented, but has somehow fell short of expectations. After playing in the Premier League for Tottenham and Portsmouth, Boateng left the league in 2010. The Ghanaian had short stints at Milan, Schalke, Las Palmas and Eintracht Frankfurt, and now finally, Barcelona.

Barcelona are well on course for another historic treble. The Catalan giants have already secured their 8th LaLiga title in the last 11 years and remain favourites to win the Copa Del Rey and the Champions League. Boateng can be a part of history if he wins a treble with the Blaugrana.

The 32-year-old is expected to return to his old club after the loan spell ends at Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

Boateng revealed that he regrets the decisions he made during his career, and believes he could have been a starter for Barcelona, or featured for a club like Real Madrid and Manchester United for 10 years.

Speaking to DAZN, Boateng said:

"I left it to late to understand that your head is fundamental. I regret that. It would have been good if someone, a family member or an agent, had advised me when I was 18."

"If I had made better decisions, I'm sure I would be a started at Barça or I would have played the last 10 years at Real Madrid or Manchester United."

Advertisement

What's next?

After having already secured the league title, Barcelona will focus on the Champions League where they face Liverpool twice in the span of 10 days.

Barcelona will host Liverpool on Wednesday night, and although Boateng is not expected to start, it remains to be seen whether Valverde uses him as a substitute.

: