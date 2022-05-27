“I was crying my eyes out” – Michael Owen opens up on emotions behind ‘life-changing’ call to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid

Former England forward Michael Owen has revealed the emotions he felt when he left Liverpool for Real Madrid in 2004.

Owen was one of European football's best strikers during his time at Anfield. He won the Ballon d'Or in 2001 and is the last Englishman to win the honor.

After breaking into the first-team in 1996, the diminutive forward scored 158 goals in 297 games for the Reds in eight seasons. He then departed for the Bernabeu to join David Beckham and co as part of their Galacticos.

Owen's time at Real Madrid did not go to plan, as he was sold to Newcastle United just a year later. Speaking to GOAL, the former striker revealed his emotions at leaving his boyhood club, as he claimed:

"I didn't sleep for a week beforehand. And even on the drive to the airport, I was crying my eyes out, I don't mind telling you. You think you're gonna be a Liverpool player for life but then you think, 'Oh my God, it's Real Madrid – I'll regret this forever if I say no.'

"It was a chance to experience a different league, a different country, a different language, a different culture. It was about being able to play in that famous white kit, to play in the Bernabeu, to play with Zidane, Figo, Beckham, Roberto Carlos.

"But even then, two seconds later I was thinking, 'No, I wanna be at Liverpool for the rest of my life. So, it was just one of those really tough, life-changing calls."

Michael Owen discusses Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema ahead of Champions League final with Liverpool

While Owen clearly respects the 34-year-old forward, he feels that Jurgen Klopp's side have the perfect option in defence to deal with the man. Benzema has had a great season and has scored 15 goals in 11 Champions League encounters this term.

The retired forward claims:

"It's funny, because there's not one particular thing that terrifies you from a defensive perspective.

"Like, if I were Virgil Van Dijk going to bed the night before the game, I wouldn't be thinking, 'I'll have to drop deep as Benzema might exploit the space in behind because he's so quick. Or he might beat me in the air because he's so tall.'

"I'd be losing sleep if I were a defender and about to go up against Kylian Mbappe because he's so fast and skilful that he can do things that will absolutely embarrass you."

