“I’d be embarrassed” – Pundit hits out at Arsenal star for what he did after win against Brentford

TalkSPORT host Andy Goldstein has slammed Arsenal's Gabriel Magahles for his tweet mocking Brentford and Ivan Toney after the Gunners defeated them 3-0 in their Premier League game last week.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“If we beat



Andy Goldstein slams “I’d be embarrassed!”“If we beat #BrentfordFC & Ronaldo or Bruno tweeted that, I’d be embarrassed!”Andy Goldstein slams #AFC ’s Gabriel for mocking Brentford & Toney on Twitter. “I’d be embarrassed!” 😳“If we beat #BrentfordFC & Ronaldo or Bruno tweeted that, I’d be embarrassed!”Andy Goldstein slams #AFC’s Gabriel for mocking Brentford & Toney on Twitter. 👀 https://t.co/ewNuX31UE0

Gabriel used Ivan Toney's tweet from last season, when the Bees defeated the Gunners 2-0, to mock him after securing a revenge win at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, September 18.

Gabriel tweeted:

''Nice kick about with the boys.''

Goldstein was unhappy with Gabriel taking a shot at Brentford and Ivan Toney and said that he would be 'embarrassed' if Cristiano Ronaldo or Bruno Fernandes shared the same post. He said via Sports Bible:

"I’d be embarrassed!''

''If we beat Brentford and [Cristiano] Ronaldo or Bruno [Fernandes] tweeted that, I’d be embarrassed!"

A recent Amazon All or Nothing documentary showed how Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta used Toney's tweet from last season to inspire his team to do better against Brentford in their reverse fixture, which the Gunners eventually won 2-1.

However, Gabriel Magalhaes was not done defeating Brentford in the reverse fixture last season and dragged the beef into the new season as well. Gabriel's dig at Brentford and Ivan Toney did not go down well with many football pundits and former players.

Ivan Toney himself laughed off Gabriel's 'cringey' comments despite ending up on the losing side of the match. The Brentford striker added that the current Arsenal squad and their quality of the game is very different from what it was last season.

Amid all the controversy surrounding Toney's tweet from last season and Gabriel not letting the previous humiliation rest, Rio Ferdinand was amongst the only football personalities defending the Arsenal star, adding that he is 'loving the banter'.

Seven Arsenal players called up for England Under-21's matches against Italy and Germany

Arsenal are not only dominating the Premier League table this season but their youth players are increasingly becoming a part of the England national team's youth side as well.

Ahead of the the England under-21's matches against Italy and Germany, seven Arsenal players have been called up for the Three Lions squad. On the list of seven under-21 players selected for the squad, Folarin Balogun is the most talked about player.

Balogun plays as a striker for Ligue A side Reims after he was loaned out on a season-long deal by the Gunners this summer. He has scored five goals in the eight Ligue 1 matches that he has played so far.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far