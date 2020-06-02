Former Real Madrid player wants a return to Santiago Bernabeu

Even though the Premier League is yet to resume, Real Madrid loanee to Arsenal Dani Ceballos has made his intentions of returning back to Spain clear as he sat down with the Spanish media today. While he did make comments on the situation on how the boys back at Arsenal were training for the the remaining season, his main focus remained on getting back to Real Madrid.

The attacking midfielder talked about his relationship with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, terming it as "Quite Decent". He went on to further comment that the two of them haven't had a conversation for a while, as the French legend is focused on his current players right now. Despite the situation, Ceballos made clear of his desires to play for Real Madrid again.

Dani Ceballos during his time back at Real Madrid

The former Real Madrid midfielder also spoke on his relationship with Arsenal's current manager Mikel Arteta.

"I had to be away for a long time due to injury but I worked hard to turn the situation around. With Arteta I have had a very good relationship since he arrived, he has given me confidence and now I am focused on ending the season in the best possible way and achieving our goals."

Though Ceballos is loving his time at Arsenal, the same can't be said about the Arsenal supporters, who have been left annoyed with his constant talks of returning to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid loanee struggling to make a mark in the Premier League

While Ceballos looks to get back to his former club Real Madrid, things haven't been easy for the midfielder at Arsenal. He has spent a fair amount of time on the sidelines this season due to multiple injuries. The Real Madrid loanee is yet to score for the Gunners in the Premier League. His nine hundred minutes for Arsenal in the Premier League have resulted in just two assists so far. The only goal he has scored so far this season came against Standard Liege in the Europa League.

Ceballos playing for the gunners in the Premier League

Advertisement

Ceballos is on loan from Real Madrid till the end of the season but thus far he has yet to make a mark for Arsenal in the Premier League. If the midfielder truly wishes to fulfill his dreams of playing again at Santiago Bernabeu for Real Madrid, he will have to give his all for his current team Arsenal once the season restarts.

Man City forward Raheem Sterling is being linked with a big move on today's back pages 👉 https://t.co/ViVbqI5uyD #MCFC pic.twitter.com/4rzu1ZEDlS — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 2, 2020

With the Premier League set to resume in a few days after a 2-month break due to Covid-19 Pandemic, the midfielder will have to show his A-game, if he wishes to impress Zinedine Zidane back at Real Madrid. The Los Blancos have their eyes currently set on English winger Raheem Sterling. With the hierarchy at Real Madrid looking to bolster their squad with some firepower, it could make things tougher for the Dani Ceballos as he desperately looks to make his way back to Madrid. The former player will face a lot of competition from the newer potential recruits as well as the current playing eleven at Real Madrid, if he does manage to land back at Santiago Bernabéu.