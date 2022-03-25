“I’d like to see Arsenal interested in him” – Kevin Campbell urges Mikel Arteta to hijack deal for ‘quality’ defender linked to Tottenham

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged manager Mikel Arteta to hijack Tottenham Hotspur's potential move for 'talented' defender Pau Torres.

According to Football Insider, the 24-year-old Villarreal defender is being strongly linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur. However, former Arsenal striker Campbell wants the Gunners to make the first move in signing the Spanish defender in the summer.

Campbell made the remarks in a conversation with Football Insider. The same website reported earlier that Antonio Conte's Spurs are taking serious interest in signing Torres in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



He was also on Man Utd and Man City list one year ago... and top clubs will be back this summer. Pau Torres means talent and loyalty. Pau refused an important contract bid from Tottenham last summer as he wanted to play UCL with the club of his life, Villarreal. 🟡 #Villarreal He was also on Man Utd and Man City list one year ago... and top clubs will be back this summer. Pau Torres means talent and loyalty. Pau refused an important contract bid from Tottenham last summer as he wanted to play UCL with the club of his life, Villarreal. 🟡 #VillarrealHe was also on Man Utd and Man City list one year ago... and top clubs will be back this summer. https://t.co/00nVsVP5XO

The 24-year-old defender is valued £50 million by Villarreal, with Conte reportedly rating him as one of the best young talents. Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell urged Arsenal to trump Tottenham and hijack the Spanish defender from Villarreal. He said:

“He’s a very good player. I think he’d suit Spurs down to the ground. He’s a quality footballer. I’d like to see Arsenal interested in him as well as Spurs. Mikel Arteta probably knows of him, but all you can say is watch this space.''

However, Campbell believes Torres would fit well into the system at Tottenham Hotspur. He added:

“He’d fit into that Spurs system, the back three. Antonio Conte wants quality in these positions and in his squad, and he certainly fits the bill.”

Torres has played 36 matches for the Spanish side in all competitions so far this season. He has also scored five goals and has been a consistent member of the defensive setup at the club. His contract with Villarreal will expire in 2024.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month award

Gabriel Martinelli's strike against Watford has been nominated for the Premier League's Goal of the Month award for the month of March. The Gunners secured a narrow 3-2 win over Watford on 6 March, thanks to Martinelli's strike in the second half.

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo's outside-of-the-box goal against Tottenham Hotspur has also been nominated for the award.

Arsenal @Arsenal The build-up

The finish

The celebration



Take a bow, @GabiMartinelli



#WATARS The build-upThe finishThe celebrationTake a bow, @GabiMartinelli 😍 The build-up🚀 The finish🙌 The celebrationTake a bow, @GabiMartinelli 👏 #WATARS https://t.co/7Qn1S6FlTI

Martinelli has played a major role in Mikel Arteta's setup at the Emirates Stadium. The Brazilian has been a consistent performer for the English club as they look to secure fourth spot in the table this season.

He has scored five goals and made three assists in 19 appearances in the Premier League so far this season.

Edited by Aditya Singh