"I'd want to see that response if I was the manager" - Rio Ferdinand reveals what he would expect from Manchester United after defeat against Liverpool

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed he'd expect the team to respond aggressively following their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday if he was in charge.

"At all the big clubs, if there's problems, everyone is looking to themselves for answers," the Englishman explained.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Why Man Utd's 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool was entirely predictable 👇 Why Man Utd's 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool was entirely predictable 👇

"You're getting into people, there's an aggressiveness in training again because your pride is hurt. I'd want to see that response if I was the manager now," added the former Manchester United star.

Manchester United were particularly poor at pressing, which allowed Liverpool to make an easy run of them at the weekend. Former Red Devils right-back Gary Neville claimed the team lacked pressing players but Ferdinand disagreed, noting it was the manager's task to demand it from them.

He continued:

"I saw Gary Neville say that Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba can't press. I don't agree with that, they can press. Any player can press if you're told to. If Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, [Raheem] Sterling, [Jack] Grealish, [Riyad] Mahrez…if they're not pressing, the manager will drag them off the pitch. The same with Klopp at Liverpool. If [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah aren't pressing, do you think the manager will accept that? Get off the pitch."

utdreport @utdreport @samuelluckhurst] #mufc are considering sacking Solskjær as manager. The club hierarchy is giving serious consideration to dismissing Solskjær before United's next game against Tottenham on Saturday #mulive #mufc are considering sacking Solskjær as manager. The club hierarchy is giving serious consideration to dismissing Solskjær before United's next game against Tottenham on Saturday #mulive [@samuelluckhurst]

"That's how ruthless Ole has got to be. Sir Alex Ferguson was exactly the same. If Ryan Giggs didn't get back and make tackles and interceptions, the manager was on him at half-time, and he's the most decorated and experienced player we had. You can't tell me that some players can't press. Some do it better than others. But trust me if the manager tells players to press, they'll get a response. I don't buy the excuse that people can't press."

Manchester United allowed Liverpool to make an easy run of them at Old Trafford

Manchester United contemplating Solskjaer's sacking

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has landed in a hot soup following the 5-0 humiliation his side suffered on Sunday. The tactician's future at Old Trafford has become the subject of intense speculation and he seems to be living on borrowed time at the moment.

According to reports, Manchester United are already thinking of relieving the Norwegian from his duties. The Red Devils are said to be looking at the likes of Antonio Conte, Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers as potential replacements.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee