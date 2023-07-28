“I was in a very dark place at that time” – When Jordan Henderson opened up on how Liverpool nearly sold him in swap deal to Premier League club

Jordan Henderson once opened up about how Liverpool nearly sold him to Fulham in a swap deal to bring Clint Dempsey to the club. The midfielder recently completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq.

Henderson joined the Merseysiders back in 2011 from Sunderland. He left the club after making 492 appearances and captaining the team to Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and many other trophies.

However, even before he could make an impact, Jordan Henderson was almost sold back in 2012. Speaking on that matter, he once said (via via talkSPORT):

"We were preparing for a (Europa League qualifying) game against Hearts at Anfield. We met as normal in the hotel and I got a knock on my door saying the manager wanted to speak to us."

Henderson continued:

"To be fair to Brendan Rodgers, it was really just a conversation. It was an opportunity (to leave for Fulham) I didn't want and I didn't like. I still felt I had an awful lot to give."

"But I was in a very dark place at that time. It made us a lot stronger and a lot wiser later on and, without that, you never know what could have happened," he added. "So I really cherish them moments because you need setbacks, you need adversity. You get back up, and it makes you stronger because you want to prove people wrong. Ever since that day I had something in me."

"I needed to prove to the manager I would get in his team eventually. I'd do absolutely everything to be in his team, this football club, and I'd prove them wrong. In the end, I did," the midfielder concluded.

Jordan Henderson went on to prove his worth as a Liverpool player and left the club as one of the most important players in Liverpool's recent history.

Jordan Henderson is set to reunite with his former Liverpool teammate at Al-Ettifaq

Professionally, Jordan Henderson has hit a jackpot with his move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq as the midfielder would reportedly pocket a mega salary of £700,000 per week.

Henderson is set to reunite with his former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard at the Saudi Pro League club as the legendary midfielder was recently appointed as the new coach of the SPL side.

Henderson and Gerrard shared the pitch together 142 times during their time at Liverpool. Fans are keen to see if the duo can rekindle their understanding in the Middle East.