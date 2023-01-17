“I didn’t see anyone fight for him” – Patrice Evra extend support to Benzema after lack of backing from France teammates  

Former Manchester United superstar Patrice Evra has extended his support for Karim Benzema and said that the Real Madrid forward lacked backing from his teammates.

The duo were international teammates for France. The no. 9 missed the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup where Les Bleus finished as runner-up.

Benzema suffered an injury before the commencement of the tournament and missed the competition. There have been reports that the player could have been available during the knockout stages of the tournament and Didier Deschamps refused to call him up.

The superstar attacker recently decided to retire from the French national team after it became evident that Didier Deschamps would remain in charge of the team for the foreseeable future.

"We have the Ballon d'Or in our team. If I was still there, we would even have waited for Karim before eating. I didn't see anyone fight for him. I love you my brother."

Evra has now made an interesting claim about the 2022 Balon d'Or winner. He told the media (h/t Madrid Zone):

“We have the Ballon d'Or in our team. If I was still there, we would even have waited for Karim before eating. I didn't see anyone fight for him. I love you my brother.”

The former Olympique Lyon ace scored 37 goals and provided 20 assists in 97 appearances for the French national team during his career.

Karim Benzema recently snubbed questions about the France national team

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

Karim Benzema scored Real Madrid's only goal as Los Blancos were defeated by Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final (3-1). Ahead of the match, the superstar attacker faced the media.

He was quizzed about his thoughts on the French national team. The no. 9 decided not to give any response to the questions and said it was irrelevant to ask him.

Speaking to the media, Benzema said (via Los Blancos' official website):

"That's irrelevant. The important thing is tomorrow's match. I'm not going to talk about France and the World Cup. I'm only going to enter into dialogue about tomorrow's match."

The Frenchman has seen his club season get plagued by injuries. He has played 16 games this campaign, scoring 11 goals and providing one assist so far.

RESPECT 🏾 Ronaldo supporting Benzema when the fans kept booing himRESPECT Ronaldo supporting Benzema when the fans kept booing himRESPECT 👏🏾 https://t.co/ujgRWQxnGC

