"I didn’t want to stagnate" - Ex-Manchester United midfielder makes honest claim on Old Trafford departure 

Everton midfielder James Garner has revealed that he left Manchester United as he didn't want to 'stagnate' at the club.

The midfielder made just seven appearances for Manchester United before being sold to the Toffees over the summer for £15 million (Sky Sports). Garner thrived on loan at Nottingham Forest last season, but clearly felt he needed more first-team football than what the Red Devils could offer him.

In an interview with The Times (per 90min), the 21-year-old proclaimed:

“In the moment it is very disappointing. That was the club that I trained with five times a week for years and years and years, that I made my debut with. But I didn’t want to stagnate. I didn’t want to stay there really and when they said I could leave also, I was in agreement with that.”

Garner admitted that he just didn't want to make up the numbers at Manchester United. He wanted to play regular football and making the switch was the right decision. He said:

“I just think it all made sense. I had two good seasons on loan and returned to United in the summer. I know in myself I wouldn’t have played if I had stayed. I knew it was the perfect time now, at 21, to move on and try and stake my claim somewhere else and hopefully find a home, which I have now in Everton."

He added:

“Where I am at in my career now, I didn’t just want to be an extra body or I didn’t want to just be a spare player in training. Last season, I was one of the main players in Forest’s team and that is what I want to be. I don’t want to be just another player who is there for numbers in training. I want to be a main part of the team whether that is a starter or coming off the bench.”

Former Manchester United midfielder yet to thrive since leaving Old Trafford

Garner has made just six Premier League appearances since moving to Goodison Park on deadline day, with Frank Lampard yet to start the defensive midfielder. Garner turned heads with his performances in the Championship last season. He helped guide Nottingham Forest back to the top flight for the first time in 23 years.

With Casemiro arriving at Old Trafford, Garner was never likely to be given many opportunities to play for Manchester United. The England U21 international will be hoping for more opportunities in the near future for the Merseyside club to get his career back on track.

