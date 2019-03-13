×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I do not miss Spain: Ronaldo

IANS
NEWS
News
747   //    13 Mar 2019, 09:21 IST
IANS Image
Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo . (File Photo: IANS)

Turin (Italy), March 13 (IANS) Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he did not regret leaving Spain, where he played for nine years as a Real Madrid forward.

The 34-year-old left the La Liga powerhouse in July to join the Serie A giant Juventus.

This season has been quite good so far for the striker, he has scored a total of 21 goals across all competitions.

"I do not find it difficult to adapt to a different country or culture. I do not miss Spain or Portugal, things are as they are. Obviously, I left many friends and a great club, but I do not miss the country itself," Ronaldo told Dazn TV.

"I have always lived away from home since I was 11. I have no problems adapting to another country. I went to England (to play for Manchester United) when I was 18, to Madrid when I was 25 and to Turin when I was 33," he added.

Ronaldo needs to give his best performance later Tuesday as he is set to lead his side in a Champions League comeback effort against Spain's Atletico Madrid after losing to the Spanish side 2-0 in their round of 16 first leg encounter on February 20 at Atletico's home pitch, Wanda Metropolitano stadium, reports Efe news.

"It will be a difficult game. Atletico has played in two Champions League finals in recent years. We know it will be difficult but if we play well then we will advance," he stated.

Juventus won the Seria A and Coppa Italia in the past four consecutive years, however, the Turin squad lost two CL finals against the two La Liga powerhouses of Barcelona (2014-2015) and Real Madrid (2016-2017).

It comes after a regional Madrid court handed Ronaldo a 23-month prison sentence and ordered him to pay an 18.8 million euro ($21.2 million) fine for tax evasion on Jan. 22.

Advertisement

The world-renowned soccer player will not spend time behind bars, as prison sentences of less than two years are not normally served in Spain.

Ronaldo's sentencing came after he reached a deal with the Spanish prosecution in which he admitted having committed four tax crimes between 2011 and 2014 and then was ordered to appear in person at the regional Madrid court to hear his sentencing.

Prosecutors had initially estimated that Ronaldo had defrauded some 14.7 million euros, although they reduced the figure to 5.7 million euros after the soccer superstar took the plea deal.

IANS
NEWS
"Serie A is tougher to score goals in than La Liga and Premier League", says Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Modric: We miss Ronaldo but back Bale
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo: Serie A tougher than LaLiga or Premier League
RELATED STORY
Madrid miss Ronaldo, I wouldn't have sold him for €200m – Carvalho
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: 3 things Juventus need to do to overturn the tie against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Champions League Round of 16: Ronaldo confesses to missing the people of Madrid
RELATED STORY
'I have no secrets, just my dedication and my passion': Cristiano Ronaldo insists there are no secrets to his success
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'Impossible to replace a player who scores 50 goals,' says Luka Modric
RELATED STORY
Modric says others needed to step up when Ronaldo left
RELATED STORY
5 facts that show Ronaldo is not a better goalscorer than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us