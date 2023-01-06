“I don’t know” – William Gallas explains why he is unsure about Arsenal signing Mykhaylo Mudryk

Former Arsenal star William Gallas has voiced his concern about the Gunners' pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk, a player also coveted by Chelsea. Gallas believes that this pursuit could negatively impact the development of Eddie Nketiah.

Manager Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen the forward line following an injury to Gabriel Jesus, which will keep the Brazilian out until the end of February. This has seen the side make two bids for Mudryk, valued at around £85 million by Shakhtar Donetsk. But both offers have been rejected.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Arsenal have more direct talks scheduled with Shakhtar on Mykhaylo Mudryk. And #CFC are meeting with Shakhtar representatives at Stamford Bridge. Mudryk wants the move to #AFC Arsenal have more direct talks scheduled with Shakhtar on Mykhaylo Mudryk. And #CFC are meeting with Shakhtar representatives at Stamford Bridge. Mudryk wants the move to #AFC. https://t.co/vVGSJxfuvb

The most recent offer of £45 million has reportedly been turned down, leaving the door open for Chelsea to potentially sign Mudryk. It is rumored that the Blues will meet with the player's representatives to discuss a deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



It’s up to Shakhtar now, as



Chelsea, also interested in Mudryk in case Arsenal deal collapses. Arsenal have improved their proposal to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, confirmed — as talks are on after €40m plus €20m bid rejected.It’s up to Shakhtar now, as @yehor__d reported.Chelsea, also interested in Mudryk in case Arsenal deal collapses. #AFC remain priority. Arsenal have improved their proposal to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, confirmed — as talks are on after €40m plus €20m bid rejected. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFCIt’s up to Shakhtar now, as @yehor__d reported.🔵 Chelsea, also interested in Mudryk in case Arsenal deal collapses. #AFC remain priority. https://t.co/YBYWFSlZSy

However, Gallas does not think Arsenal should concern themselves with signing Mudryk. Speaking to Getting Casino (via TalkSPORT), the former defender said:

“I don’t know if Arsenal need Mykhaylo Mudryk for the second part of the season. Maybe they do. As I said, the season is very long. But at the same time, Arteta has his squad already, players on the bench, players who can come on and play in that position like Nketiah."

Gallas continued:

“It’s really difficult to get an answer to that question because I’m not there and I don’t know what is going down. So if they sign him, they know why. I’m sure Mudryk is a great player who can help the squad. So if that player can help them to win the title then they should buy him.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko heaps praise on Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko is confident of Eddie Nketiah's ability to step up in the wake of Gabriel Jesus's injury. There have been rumors that Arsenal may sign a new forward in the January transfer window, with names such as Mykhailo Mudryk being mentioned.

However, Zinchenko is not worried about the team's current options. The former Manchester City defender recognizes that Jesus' absence will be significant, but he has praised Nketiah, an England youth player, as a capable replacement.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via TalkSPORT), Zinchenko stated:

“Since I came here, [Nketiah] has been amazing. Honestly, even watching him last season, I was surprised a lot because the ability and quality he has is incredible. He has an amazing potential and future for sure. The way he works so hard, I have no doubts about him."

