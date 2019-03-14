×
'I don't like it when Real Madrid win a match' - FC Barcelona star makes a bold claim 

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
647   //    14 Mar 2019, 15:30 IST

Jordi Alba spoke about Real Madrid following the win against Lyon at the Camp Nou.
Jordi Alba spoke about Real Madrid following the win against Lyon at the Camp Nou.

What's the story?

Following an impressive 5-1 win over French outfit, Lyon, at the Camp Nou, FC Barcelona star, Jordi Alba, made some bold claims regarding their eternal rivals, Real Madrid.

The Spaniard admitted that he doesn't like it when Los Blancos win a match. In fact, it's better for him when the 13-time European Champions are on the losing side.

In case you didn't know..

FC Barcelona, already 7-points clear at the top of the LaLiga table, have also qualified for the Copa Del Rey final, and have progressed to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, beating Lyon 5-1 on aggregate in their bid to win a treble this season.

With the contribution of two goals and two assists from Argentine talisman, Lionel Messi, the Catalan giants progressed into the next round of the Champions League, comfortably.

Following the win against Lyon at the Camp Nou, the full-back claimed that his side's achievements might not be respected as much they deserved to be:

"What Barcelona do is given little value in some parts of Spain," he said in the mixed zone on Spanish radio.
"I don't think that everybody fails to value us, but in a bad season you all know that they'd have given it to us from all sides."
On being asked exactly what he was referring to, he said:

"I'm not referring to Barcelona fans. It's my opinion and what I see, but what people think doesn't bother me at all."
"I'm mentioning it because I think this. I think they don't give us all the credit that is deserved."
"I'm not just talking about this year, but about all years."

The heart of the matter

Talking about Zidane's return at the Bernabeu and Real Madrid's awful season, the 29-year-old said:

"Yes, I was surprised by the return of Zidane to Real Madrid. It's not normal for a coach to return after nine months."
"I've always said that I don't like when Real Madrid win any match. If they lose, then that's even better for me."
"It's a feeling I've had since very little, but I also don't go around hoping they lose. I'm calm in this sense."
"Real Madrid went out being the favourite in theory, but Ajax were better in the two matches and deserved to beat them. Other teams who were favourites suffered upsets too."

What's next?

Following a dominating performance against Lyon at the Camp Nou in the Champions League, Jordi Alba and co. will turn their attention to LaLiga, as they face Real Betis away from home.







Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
