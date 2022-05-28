“I don’t think his stock can get any higher” – David James chooses between Salah and Mane while claiming who is ‘more suitable’ to leave Liverpool

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has urged the club to remain firm in their contract talks with Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian having one year left on his current deal.

The Reds have been in talks with Salah, 29, since last year, with acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting that the forward had rejected the latest offer in December.

There seems a willingness in both parties to get an agreement over the line but James has urged Jurgen Klopp not to cater to the talismanic forward's demands.

He told GOAL (via Mirror):

“As a Liverpool fan you want them to stay. You want your best players to stay and they have proved themselves as two of Liverpool’s best players.

He continued,

“I would suggest that the Liverpool model and recruitment strategy is that they anticipate the players being there at the same time as anticipating them not being there. With the latter, they will anticipate the next acquisition – like [Luis] Diaz coming in during January. They will already have something in place, then you have to look at the individuals.

James believes Salah won't be able to get a better offer given the club's current model where they hand out contracts at similar wages:

“I think the fact that Salah hasn’t signed the contract that has been offered, I don’t think he should or would get a better offer because Liverpool will have that as part of their model. Then it is down to the player."

Fabrizio Romano



Mo’s priority is to stay - but not at current conditions. Let’s see Liverpool next move.



Mo's priority is to stay - but not at current conditions. Let's see Liverpool next move.

Mohamed Salah may sign a new deal with Liverpool but Sadio Mane could be off this summer

Sadio Mane may be heading for an Anfield exit

There is also speculation about the future of Sadio Mane.

Much like Salah, the 29-year-old, has a year left on his current deal but is attracting interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Mane has revealed that he will make a decision over his future following the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28.

Mane said (via ThisIsAnfield):

“Come back to me on Saturday (after the final) and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It’s special. I will give you all you want to hear then."

Fabrizio Romano
Jurgen Klopp: "Sadio Mané to Bayern rumours? I couldn't care less, at the moment… he's focused on the final. It's not the first time that I have had a Bayern rumour come up just before a big match", he added.

David James believes Mane is the more likely to depart out of the two forwards.

He said:

“Of the two, I think Mane is more suitable to go, having achieved everything. He has won all the domestic trophies with Liverpool, he’s won the Africa Cup of Nations. His stock as an individual is – he could win the Champions League this weekend – I don’t think his stock can get any higher. You can’t begrudge any player for taking advantage of that.”

L'Equipe (via Express) reports that Mane is close to agreeing a £25 million transfer to Bayern.

