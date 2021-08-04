“I don’t think it’s a position they needed to strengthen” - John Barnes on Manchester United signing Jadon Sancho

Former Liverpool midfielder John Barnes has criticized Manchester United for signing Jadon Sancho, saying it was not a position on their roster they needed to strengthen.

Manchester United dominated the headlines when they completed the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer. However, the former Premier League star wasn't impressed by the Red Devils' transfer decisions, saying:

“I don’t think it’s a position they needed to strengthen. Is he [Sancho] going to play instead of Rashford or Greenwood? Harry Kane to United would probably have made more sense than anything else but he’s not going there."

John Barnes thinks Jadon Sancho won't solve United's biggest problem #mufchttps://t.co/Wh7sIG0KgX pic.twitter.com/V89cBqlbge — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) June 20, 2021

“They needed a defensive midfielder or a defender and Varane is a good signing. Alongside Maguire, they will look much more secure than they have in the past."

"There is harmony and consistency now in the squad balance. That is where Manchester United have faltered in the recent past. They’ve played well against the big teams, but they’ve been inconsistent, and I think that will still be an issue for them next year because the pressure is not on the team, it’s always on the manager.''

Jadon Sancho has switched to Old Trafford this summer in a deal worth €85 million. While his arrival has been lauded by many, question marks remain over where he will play next season, with Manchester United already having Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood covering the two flanks.

Manchester United's attack for next season looks absolutely frightening! 😍🔥



👕 @Sanchooo10 2️⃣5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/RUSTyaiFIJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 23, 2021

Rashford, for his own part, looks untouchable. He is an academy boy who has made the left flank his own after ousting competitors like Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez over the last few seasons.

However, the Red Devils surely won't want to keep a player (Sancho) that cost them so much on the bench. That could probably lead to Greenwood losing his spot in the starting lineup next term.

Would Kane have been a better signing for Manchester United?

Manchester United not done with transfers yet

With the signings of Sancho and Varane, Manchester United already have an enviable squad for next season but it doesn't look like they will stop there. The Red Devils are still looking to add a defensive midfielder to their ranks, according to several reports.

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez is believed to be a prime target for the Premier League giants. Wolverhampton's Ruben Neves is also said to be on their radar.

Edited by Diptanil Roy