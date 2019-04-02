'I don't want a Madrid without him' - Zinedine Zidane wants Real Madrid star to stay amid rumours

Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wishes that star defender Raphael Varane stays with the club amid transfer rumours, claiming that he can't imagine a life without Varane.

In case you didn't know...

Raphael Varane has enjoyed unprecedented success in his eight-year tenure with the club. Since his arrival in 2011/12 season, the 25-year-old centre back has been one of the pivotal players in Los Blancos' rearguard, more so after the departure of Pepe.

The 25-year-old French defender was a key piece in the backbone of the Real Madrid side which made history by winning four Champions League title in the last five years. Varane displayed his exceptional defensive abilities against the toughest of opponents throughout the past few years.

At 25, Varane has won everything there is to win in club football and was the leader of France's rearguard during their World Cup win in 2018.

Varane will turn 26 this April and still has three years left on his contract after he signed a new one last year.

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane was brought back after Real Madrid endured poor results in the last nine months.

The heart of the matter

If reports are to be believed, Varane is seriously considering an exit from Real Madrid for a change of scenery, despite being an integral part of the Los Blancos side. But Zidane claims that the rumours are baseless and claimed that he does not want a Madrid without the starlet.

"I don't want a Madrid without Varane. He's a young player, he's been here for eight years, he's doing fine." Zidane said.

"There are many things that come out [in the press]. He didn't say anything to me."

"He's at the best club in the world and he knows it, he's won a lot of things."

What's next?

Real Madrid will not be willing to let an asset like Varane leave easily in the summer. It remains to be seen what Varane decides in the summer.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos travel to face Valencia next in LaLiga.

