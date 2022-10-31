"I earned that in three years" - Jaap Stam shocked by ex-Manchester United star's alleged £200k-per-week wages

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam struggled to hide his amazement after hearing what Jesse Lingard is earning at Nottingham Forest.

The England international left Old Trafford in the summer after 22 years at the club as his contract was not renewed. Lingard joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer and is alleged to be earning £200,000 a week on a one-year deal.

Adam west @Adamwest6 Jesse Lingard in a Forest shirt Jesse Lingard in a Forest shirt https://t.co/zjMTi3KbMv

The 29-year-old has endured a nightmare start to life at the newly-promoted club, failing to score or assist in any of his 11 games so far. Lingard has been heavily criticized for his below-par performances as Forest sit rock bottom, having signed an extraordinary 22 players in the summer.

Stam was on punditry duty for the Voetbal Primeur. He was told what the former Manchester United playmaker was now earning at the newly-promoted outfit, to which he replied (as per Sports Witness):

“I earned that in three years, him in a week. Times are changing. These kinds of players are lured from a big club, but they also expect something extra.”

When Stam was asked if he thought Lingard was struggling to adapt to a team that is smaller than Manchester United, the pundit stated:

“That is always difficult. It also has to do with your fellow players. If you come to another team as an individual with less good players, then you have to excel, and that makes it very difficult.”

Lindard registered 35 goals and 21 assists in 232 senior appearances for Manchester United.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball



10 Games

0 Goals

0 Assists

3 Chances Created

0 Big Chances Created

2/6 Successful Take-ons

10/31 Ground Duels Won

2/8 Successful Tackles



He’s doing nothing. #NFFC #ARSNFO #NFO 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jesse Lingard’s total stats in his first ten games for Nottingham Forest:10 Games0 Goals0 Assists3 Chances Created0 Big Chances Created2/6 Successful Take-ons10/31 Ground Duels Won2/8 Successful TacklesHe’s doing nothing. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jesse Lingard’s total stats in his first ten games for Nottingham Forest:🔘10 Games🔘0 Goals🔘0 Assists🔘3 Chances Created🔘0 Big Chances Created🔘2/6 Successful Take-ons🔘10/31 Ground Duels Won🔘2/8 Successful TacklesHe’s doing nothing. 😅 #NFFC #ARSNFO #NFO https://t.co/u0VyKWvRCA

Pundit believes former Manchester United star needs more help at new club

Forest have not particularly covered themselves in glory since their return to the top-flight for the first time in 23 years. They sit bottom of the table with nine points from 13 games.

While Kevin Campbell believes Lingard should be creating more, the former Manchester United star needs more help from his new teammates. The former Arsenal forward told Tribal Football:

"But the key to all of this was how do Nottingham Forest adapt to being in the Premier League. They've not been in the Premier League for 20+ years and it was always going to be how they adapt."

Campbell claimed that Lingard needs support from his teammates at Nottingham and claimed that he will eventually come good. He said:

"Now, Jesse Lingard knows how to play in the Premier League, and I do think he'll come good and be more influential as the season goes on. But he needs the supporting cast to help in and if we're being honest, Nottingham Forest have been all over the place."

He added:

"As a team and a squad, they haven't been consistent in a good way, they've been consistently inconsistent. For Jesse Lingard to get a platform to deliver performances, he needs a supporting cast with him."

CarefreeMF @CarefreeMF Jesse Lingard might be the only player signed on a free that wasn’t worth the money. Jesse Lingard might be the only player signed on a free that wasn’t worth the money.

Poll : 0 votes