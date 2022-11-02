"I don't even need to look to pass to him" - Liverpool player praised by Fabinho and hopes he is called to the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad 

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has lavished praise on striker Roberto Firmino and hopes his Brazilian compatriot is called up to Selecao's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Firmino, 31, has taken many by surprise with his scintillating form at the start of the season at Anfield.

The Brazilian forward has notched eight goals and contributed four assists in 18 appearances across competitions.

This is despite Firmino having played more of a bit-part role last season with the Reds in which he made 35 appearances, scored 11 goals and provided five assists.

Fabinho has praised his compatriot and has tipped him to make Tite's 26-man squad that head to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup in November.

Firmino hasn't played for Brazil since the Copa America tournament in 2021.

Fabinho told Globo Esporte:

“Firmino has been in an excellent moment since the season started, he’s been important for us."

The Liverpool midfielder explained the influence the striker is having on new signing Nunez and urged Tite to select him for the World Cup:

“He’s been important for Darwin too, who’s just arrived, he’s in the same position, he’s learning from Firmino. He went to the last call-up, I’m happy he was called up again, he did well in training."

Firmino has made Brazil's recent squads for friendlies and CONMBEOL World Cup qualifiers.

However, he hasn't been able to get any game time but despite this Fabinho wants him on the plane to Qatar:

"At this moment, everyone is expecting to have his name mentioned by Tite, to be on the Qatar list, for him it’s no different. He’s already had the World Cup experience, he’s scored a goal in the World Cup, that’s one of the most special things a player should have."

Fabinho described the relationship the pair have when on the pitch and the close friendship they both share:

“The rapport I have with him is very good, a guy who when I have the ball I don’t even need to look to pass to him because I already know where he’s going to be, he plays a role that few players do. It won’t be a surprise to anyone if I say I’m rooting for him to go to the World Cup, he’s someone I know, besides a great player, he’s a friend of mine.”

Liverpool's inconsistent form this season has made the side an unknown quantity

It has been a topsy turvy season for Jurgen Klopp's side, who have domestically faltered but have impressed in Europe.

Liverpool sit ninth in the Premier League with four wins, as many draws and defeats in 12 fixtures.

They managed to beat reigning champions Manchester City 1-0 but have lost to the likes of Nottingham Forest 1-0 and Leeds United 2-1.

Meanwhile, in the Champions League, they have qualified for the last 16 with a second-placed finish in Group A.

They won five and lost one of their six fixtures and are the only side to have beaten group winners Napoli this season.

Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over Luciano Spalletti's side on 1 November, much to the surprise of many.

