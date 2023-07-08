"I do expect him to leave" – Journalist claims £30 million-rated star is likely to leave Manchester United this summer

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is expected to depart his team in the summer transfer window, as per journalist Ryan Taylor.

Henderson, 26, has been marked as a potential summer sale over the past couple of months. He spent the entirety of past campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest, registering six clean sheets in 20 appearances.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Taylor shared his thoughts on Henderson's future at his club ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. He said:

"You've also got Dean Henderson to throw into the mix. I do expect him to leave Manchester United soon because they can generate a substantial fee. I don't think he's quite fancied as a number one."

According to the Manchester Evening News, Henderson is believed to seal a move to a new club this summer. He has drawn major interest from Forest, who are said to be willing to fork out £30 million for him.

Henderson, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, could prove to be a fine signing for Forest should he join them. He would reclaim his first-team spot, which was taken up by on-loan Paris Saint-Germain's Keylor Navas in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign.

Overall, Henderson has overseen 13 shutouts in 29 games across all competitions for Manchester United. He has conceded 25 goals so far.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have lodged multiple bids to rope in Inter Milan star Andre Onana this summer. However, Simone Inzaghi's side have rejected all of the offers and are holding out for £43 million.

Erik ten Hag's side are also keeping tabs on Feyenoord's Justin Bijlow and Urawa Red Diamonds' Zion Suzuki ahead of the next campaign.

They are set to bid farewell to David De Gea, who joined the club back in 2011. De Gea, has been an asset for the club, single-handedly eking out wins for them in several games.

He was also brilliant as a shot-stopper last season, keeping clean sheets in 17 league games, winning the Golden Glove award. However, the Spaniard continues to struggle with the ball at his feet. With Ten Hag looking for a sweeper keeper, United are now looking at options beyond their Spanish goalkeeper.

Former Manchester United midfielder fires transfer warning involving Serie A attacker

Speaking to Sky Sports, Manchester United great Nicky Butt expressed his doubts on Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund amid links. He elaborated:

"He's a very good young player. The recruitment team at United are looking all over the world for these players because they are hard to find. He seems like the right fit, but it's a gamble when you buy someone from a different league. He's never played in our league and you don't know what it's going to be like when he comes here."

Hojlund, 20, has popped up as the Red Devils' top striking target in the past couple of weeks after Erik ten Hag's outfit decided to drop out of the race for Harry Kane. He has been identified as a first-choice striker owing to his breakthrough campaign in Europe last time around.

So far, Hojlund has scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Atalanta. United currently have Anthony Martial as their starting number nine with Marcus Rashford also capable of playing in that position.

