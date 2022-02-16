"I expect a lot from myself" - Manchester United's Donny Van de Beek opens up on favorite position after dream start to Everton loan

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, who is currently on loan at Everton, has opened up on his favorite position on the pitch. The Dutchman has revealed it best suits him to function as a "number eight, box-to-box" in the Premier League.

Donny van de Beek made his first start for Everton in their 3-0 triumph over Leeds United in the English top flight at the weekend. The Dutchman, who was deployed in the center and given the freedom to perform both offensive and defensive duties, spoke about his favorite position on the field.

He told Everton TV:

"I think I can play in different positions and I like to play in the Premier League as a number eight, box-to-box. The manager wants me to bring some quality with the ball, to link-up in midfield. He expects a lot from me and I expect a lot from myself. I am really happy with the first two weeks."

Donny van de Beek played the full 90 minutes of the clash against Leeds on Saturday. It was the first time the Dutchman had completed a match in a long time, after finding opportunities hard to come by during his time with Manchester United.

The midfielder admits he suffered in the closing minutes of the encounter but hopes to improve to help the team in the coming weeks.

"I am really happy to play 90 minutes, but in the last 20 minutes I felt it was a long time ago that I played a full game and I was a little bit tired. But now I can make steps."

"I think I can help the team but still there is space for improvement. I was sharp, took many balls and made some good decisions on the ball – but I am always critical and can always do better. I am happy to play my first game – but it is not about me, it is about winning games for the club and the team and I am here to help," he added.

Donny van de Beek has a point to prove to Manchester United

The Dutchman was one of the most promising midfielders in Europe when Manchester United lured him from Ajax in the summer of 2020. Unfortunately, he was starved of opportunities and never really got the chance to prove himself at Old Trafford.

Now that he's switched to Everton, the 24-year-old has got the chance to show his parent club what he's really capable of doing. It remains to be seen if he can grab the opportunity with both hands in the coming weeks.

