“I find it difficult to say he is the best of all time” - When Ronaldinho refused to name Lionel Messi as GOAT while praising 3 other players

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho once refused to name his former teammate Lionel Messi as the greatest of all time.

Messi, 36, is widely regaded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Since his senior debut two decades ago as a precocious teenager at Barca, the diminutive Argentine has gone on to etch his name in the sport's history books.

He has scored over 800 goals galore for club and country, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo (874) in the men's game. Moreover, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has also won big titles galore in club and international football.

Among his laurels are 10 La Liga, four UEFA Champions League, two Ligue 1, one FIFA World Cup, one COPA America and a record eight Ballon d'Or awards. After Messi won his sixth Ballon d'Or in 2019, though, Ronaldinho didn't name the Argentinian as the GOAT, telling Marca (via Sport Bible):

"I’m glad Messi won the Ballon d’Or. We were also friends during our time at Barcelona. But I don’t like to compare, and I find it difficult to say he is the best of all time.”

Instead, the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner named Messi the 'best of his era':

"There was Maradona, Pele, Ronaldo. ... it’s hard to say that Messi is the best throughout the history of football. I can only say he's the best of his era."

Now at Inter Miami, whom he joined last summer on a free transfer, Messi begins his first full MLS season at home to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday (February 21).

How Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho fared together at Barcelona

Ronaldinho and Messi (right)

Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi are two of the greatest players to have donned the Barcelona jersey.

The two played for the reigning La Liga winners between 2004 and 2008. In 80 games across competitions - when both were on the pitch at the same time - Ronaldinho assisted Messi seven times and received the favour twice.

Together, the duo won two La Liga (2004-05, 2005-06) and one UEFA Champions League title (2005-06). After Ronaldinho's departure in 2008, Messi became the focal point of the Barca attack and led the club to unprecedented success.

Lionel Messi left the Blaugrana in 2021 as their all-time top-scorer (672 goals) and assist-provider (303) and won multiple big titles and six of his eight Ballon d'Or awards.