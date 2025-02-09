"I find it impossible to choose" - When F1 champion Max Verstappen commented on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

F1 world champion Max Verstappen once insisted that it is difficult to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate. The comments were made in the aftermath of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where La Pulga guided Argentina to victory.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner etched his name in football folklore in December of that year. Lionel Messi scored seven goals and set up three more in seven games to power La Albiceleste to the Holy Grail of football.

In doing so, he arguably raced ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate. CR7, incidentally, had a tournament to forget, finishing with one goal from five games. Portugal were knocked out of the quarterfinals by Morocco.

The Argentinean, however, was on fire at Qatar. La Pulga won five Man of the Match awards and also registered the most minutes at the tournament (2314). He has now played 26 games in the World Cup, which is also a record.

Speaking to ViaPlay in 2022 as cited by The Hindustan Times, Verstappen refused to choose one between the two greats. He explained that while Lionel Messi has more talent, Cristiano Ronaldo makes up for it with his hard work.

"They are very different, so I can't choose. I find it impossible to choose because I think Messi has more talent than Cristiano, but Cristiano has just kept on working and being incredibly fit. I mean, what he does at his age is incredible, but that's how you can become very, very good as well," said Verstappen.

Messi also won his second World Cup Golden Ball at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

How many international trophies have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi won?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both found great success with their respective national teams. CR7 won the Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

The Portuguese has scored the most goals in men's international football in the history of the game. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner now has 135 goals and 37 assists from 217 games for his nation.

Messi, meanwhile, won the Copa America in 2021 and 2024, as well as the Finalissima in 2022. Apart from winning the FIFA World Cup in 2022, the Argentinean also won the Under-20 World Cup in 2005.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner won the Olympic gold at Beijing in 2008 as well. La Pulga has scored 112 goals and set up 58 more from 191 games for Argentina to date.

