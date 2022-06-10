"I would go to Manchester United if I were him" - Van der Vaart urges Frenkie de Jong to leave Barcelona 

Former Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has advised Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to join Manchester United.

According to Marca, the Blaugrana are currently weighing up a proposal from United to take the midfielder away from the Camp Nou.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Laurie Whitwell reporting that Frenkie de Jong has ACCEPTED to join Man Utd and all that's remaining is for Utd and Barca to agree a fee.



Best news to start the Premier League transfer window which has officially opened today.



Finally, it's HAPPENING!!! Laurie Whitwell reporting that Frenkie de Jong has ACCEPTED to join Man Utd and all that's remaining is for Utd and Barca to agree a fee.Best news to start the Premier League transfer window which has officially opened today.Finally, it's HAPPENING!!! https://t.co/dovDgwj5hs

The 25-year-old has become a key part of Xavi Hernandez's midfield three, although Barcelona are reportedly in desperate financial trouble so may need to sell a high-profile player this summer to balance the books.

Former Dutch playmaker Van der Vaart has urged De Jong to join Manchester United this summer, as he told Ziggo Sport (as per Ajax Showtime):

“At Barcelona he stands between players like Pedri and Gavi who can do the same as him. In the Dutch national team he is the only one with this quality."

He added:

“That [a transfer] would be ideal. There is a coach who knows exactly what he can and cannot do. Manchester United also need some quality. He will be the only one of his kind at United. If he had to choose today, I would go to United if I were him.”

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @TheEuropeanLad] Rafael van der Vaart on Frenkie de Jong: “At Manchester United it will be just like at the National Team, being the only one with his type of qualities. I would move to Manchester United if I was him, just do it!” #MUFC Rafael van der Vaart on Frenkie de Jong: “At Manchester United it will be just like at the National Team, being the only one with his type of qualities. I would move to Manchester United if I was him, just do it!” #MUFC [@TheEuropeanLad]

Manchester United target Barcelona midfielder as they aim for squad overhaul

The 20-time champions of England are in desperate need of new recruits this summer as they have let several high-profile, experienced players already leave the club this summer on free transfers.

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are the central-midfielders already announced as leaving Old Trafford, while Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani are also set to depart.

While the lack of Champions League football may act as a deterrant to elite players considering a move to United this summer, The Athletic have claimed that the idea of reuniting with Ten Hag appeals to De Jong, who cost Barca around €75 million three years ago.

The 25-year-old played 45 times for the Catalonian giants last term, scoring four times and providing five assists. De Jong has impressed during the international break for Holland, with manager Louis Van Gaal telling reporters (as per Football 365):

“Frenkie de Jong does bring an extra quality, of course. That is why he is also worth 112 million.”

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck

It seems like Erik ten Hag has persuaded him Frenkie De Jong finds a move to #MUFC appealing.It seems like Erik ten Hag has persuaded him Frenkie De Jong finds a move to #MUFC appealing.It seems like Erik ten Hag has persuaded him 👀 https://t.co/IQw3PFwoEh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far