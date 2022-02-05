"I am going to give absolutely everything I’ve got" - Luis Diaz sends message to Liverpool fans

New Liverpool signing Luis Diaz has assured fans that he will give his everything to the team.

Jurgen Klopp's side made their only signing of the winter transfer window in the form of the 25-year-old Colombian international.

The Reds confirmed the signing of the fleet-footed winger from Portuguese giants FC Porto on January 30th and had to spend an initial fee of £37 million which could potentially rise up to £49 million.

The dynamic winger arrived on Merseyside for the first time on Friday following his international duty with Colombia.

The 25-year-old landed at John Lennon Airport around lunchtime and traveled to AXA Training Centre to meet Jurgen Klopp and his new team-mates before appearing for his first interview and photosession for the Reds' official website.

During the interview, the new number 23 was all smiles and highlighted why the Reds were the right club for him as well as delivering a message to the fans.

"I think I can bring a lot to the team in terms of my pace and my skill and technique on the ball and ability to dribble. I think they are a couple of my strengths. Also, I can score goals."

"In addition to that, I just want to send a message to the fans to say hello and if you keep supporting us, like you always have done, I know you’re a great set of fans and I am going to give absolutely everything I’ve got, 100 per cent, to help my team as much as I can and hopefully make you really happy."

Jurgen Klopp, during his reign at Liverpool, took the club back to their glory days once again but the Reds have clearly been overtaken by Manchester City over the last couple of years.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side have dominated the Premier League this season and a key reason behind that is their squad depth.

On the contrary, Klopp's side might have solid depth in their squad but their options on the bench, especially in the forward department, are far from first-team quality.

With the signing of Luis Diaz, Liverpool have significantly bolstered their attack with a player who can realistically challenge the likes of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and even Mohamed Salah for a starting place.

With Salah and Mane, both aged 29 right now and Firmino having turned 30, the Reds needed to build for the future and the signing of Diaz looks like a good piece of business by Liverpool.

