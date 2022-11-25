"I had a great belief" - Harry Maguire claims he was confident of making FIFA World Cup squad despite struggles at Manchester United

England and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was confident of making the Three Lions' FIFA World Cup squad despite an underwhelming season with the club.

He believes his past performances for England warranted him a spot in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

"Being picked for your country is a huge privilege, World Cups especially. Obviously you have fear of being in the squad (or not) but I had a great belief after what I’ve done, that in the 49 caps I’ve had for England I’ve earned the trust to be in it and be available for the team and for selection," Maguire said (via Metro).

Harry Maguire says he feels 'fresh' at the World Cup despite not playing muh on the lead up to the tournament for Manchester United "I have great belief in myself"Harry Maguire says he feels 'fresh' at the World Cup despite not playing muh on the lead up to the tournament for Manchester United "I have great belief in myself" 💪Harry Maguire says he feels 'fresh' at the World Cup despite not playing muh on the lead up to the tournament for Manchester United 👇 https://t.co/dx6WI4G7if

Talking about his great self-belief and his eagerness to work an "extra shift in training," Maguire continued:

"No, I have great belief in myself, I go out on the training pitch and work as hard as possible, I give it my best and try to perform to my best level. I wasn’t too worried about the lack of game time. I want to be playing every week and it’s something I’m going to fight (for), to get back into the (United) team.

"It’s not where I wanted to be but I’ve worked to make sure I’m ready whenever there’s an opportunity to play. I’ve worked hard and always out on an extra shift in training."

Maguire has played just 511 minutes of football for Manchester United this season, totaling nine appearances across competitions. The likes of Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane have been preferred by manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United & England defender Harry Maguire set to play his 50th international match

Harry Maguire is in line to make his 50th England appearance when they take on the USA in their second FIFA World Cup encounter on Friday, November 25.

"It will be a really proud moment for myself and my family. I have some unbelievable memories," Harry Maguire said.

"Reaching the World Cup semi-finals, the European final, I’ve had some great memories in my five, six-year career with England and a lot of the staff are still here, as are some of the players from when I made my debut.

"We want to go one step further than we did in the Euros," the Manchester United star added.

The centre-back started for England in their 6-2 win over Iran in their opening World Cup encounter on November 21 and gave a solid performance.

