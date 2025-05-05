“I grew up watching Messi in that special team” - When Trent Alexander-Arnold openly expressed his love for Real Madrid’s LaLiga rivals Barcelona

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold once claimed his 'favorite other team' was Real Madrid's rivals, Barcelona. He also admitted he grew up watching Lionel Messi play alongside legends like Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez. Alexander-Arnold's comments resurfaced just hours after he confirmed he would be leaving Liverpool as a free agent at the end of the season.

Days after helping the Reds win the 2024-25 Premier League title, Alexander-Arnold took to social media earlier today (May 5) to announce his decision. The 26-year-old is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted an update on X:

"BREAKING: Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, here we go! Decision to leave Liverpool now confirmed as Trent says goodbye to the club after winning one more PL title. Documents being prepared for Trent to join Real Madrid on a 5 year contract, verbal agreement done."

Despite reportedly choosing Real Madrid as his next club, Alexander-Arnold once stated his second favorite club was Barcelona. Speaking to British GQ in 2021, the England international said (via The Boot Room):

“I’d say my favourite other team would be Barcelona. I feel as though they’ve got, kind of, the same values and beliefs as Liverpool. They like to bring players through their academy. I grew up watching [Lionel] Messi in that special Barcelona team with Iniesta, Xavi, [Thierry] Henry, [Samuel] Eto’o.”

Since making his debut in 2016, Alexander-Arnold has made 352 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool, scoring 23 goals and providing 92 assists. He has helped the Reds win eight trophies, including two PL titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

"There’s no way anyone can be better" - When Real Madrid-linked Trent Alexander-Arnold named Barcelona icon Lionel Messi as the GOAT

Despite allegedly choosing Real Madrid as his next club, Trent Alexander-Arnold once chose Barcelona legend Lionel Messi as his GOAT. He justified his decision, admitting there's a different feeling when the 37-year-old is anywhere near the ball.

Alexander-Arnold has faced numerous greats of the game, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He locked horns with the former during Liverpool's iconic UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Barcelona in 2019.

Speaking to The Mirror in July 2024, he stated (via GOAL):

“It has to be Messi for me. The best player I’ve played. The best player that’s ever played the game. To imagine anyone better than what I’ve been able to see, my brain doesn’t comprehend it. There’s no way anyone can be better."

He added:

“Lionel Messi is the greatest to ever play this game. There's just a different feeling playing against him that I've ever felt with anyone else. You're always on red alert when the ball is near him, I think it's very rare for a player to king of put that feeling into other players so, for that reason I have to say it's him."

"For me, I think in many, many aspects of the game, he's probably the best at any given moment, he can almost do what he wants on a football pitch so for that reason he's the best.”

Messi established himself as arguably the greatest player of all time during his time at Barcelona between 2004 and 2021. The Argentine ace garnered 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances across all competitions before later joining PSG and then Inter Miami, where he continues to play to this day.

