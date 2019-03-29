×
'I have more money than the budget of Espanyol this year'- Barcelona star mocks rival ahead of the Catalan derby

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
793   //    29 Mar 2019, 12:55 IST
FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Barcelona and Espanyol are set to lock horns in the Catalan derby this weekend

What's the story?

Barcelona superstar, Gerard Pique, made a bold claim by stating that he has more money than the budget of their bitter rivals, Espanyol this year.

Pique also revealed that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is not shy at all but possesses ironic humour, contrary to the popular belief.

In case you didn't know...

Gerard Pique is enjoying another great season so far with Barcelona. The veteran center-back remains one of the most trusted men of Ernesto Valverde and has featured in almost every LaLiga match this campaign.

Pique's regular center-back pair Samuel Umtiti missed a few months of action due to injury and as a result, Pique has had very little rest so far. Yet, the defender has been sensational and a symbol of stability at the back, especially at the biggest occasions, depicting why Valverde trusts him the most.

Barcelona are well on the verge of winning silverware this season. The Blaugrana defeated Real Madrid over two legs to reach the Copa Del Rey final where they will face Valencia. They are also atop the La Liga table, with a massive 10-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona are also through to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League as they defeated Lyon 5-1 on aggregate. On the other hand, Espanyol are 13th in the LaLiga, just nine points above the relegation zone.

The heart of the matter

The 32-year-old center-back took a dig at their bitter rivals ahead of the Catalan Derby this weekend.

Speaking on the Movistar+ show 'La Resistencia', Pique said:

"I have more money than the budget of Espanyol this year,"
Pique was also asked about Lionel Messi and he revealed that the Blaugrana captain is one of the biggest trolls he knows.

"Messi has very ironic humour, he's one of the biggest trolls [I know]," Pique told.

What's next?

Barcelona will host Espanyol, face Villareal and Atletico Madrid in the coming weeks in LaLiga before turning their focus to the Champions League quarterfinals where they will face Manchester United on 11th April.

La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
Tomorrow GIR ATH 01:30 AM Girona vs Athletic Club
Tomorrow GET LEG 05:30 PM Getafe vs Leganés
Tomorrow BAR ESP 08:45 PM Barcelona vs Espanyol
Tomorrow CEL VIL 11:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Villarreal
31 Mar DEP ATL 01:15 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid
31 Mar LEV EIB 03:30 PM Levante vs Eibar
31 Mar RAY REA 05:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis
31 Mar SEV VAL 07:45 PM Sevilla vs Valencia
31 Mar REA REA 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad
01 Apr REA HUE 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
