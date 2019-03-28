×
'I have played with Cruyff and Maradona but nobody can beat Messi', says former Barcelona star

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Feature
127   //    28 Mar 2019, 10:20 IST

Messi, the once-in-a-generation player.
Messi, the once-in-a-generation player.

What's the story?

Former Barcelona left-back Luis Lopez Rekarte has hailed current Blaugrana captain Lionel Messi as a 'once in a generation' player, adding that not even the likes of Diego Maradona and Johan Cruyff can do what the Argentine has done.

In case you didn't know...

Rekarte won six major titles playing for Real Sociedad and Barcelona in the course of his career and has had the honour of playing alongside legends like Maradona and Cruyff.

Messi, who is currently in one of the best forms in his career, boasts of 39 goals in just 37 appearances so far this campaign and is the favourite to win the European Golden Shoe.

In the process, the 31-year-old has helped Barcelona to the top of La Liga and a quarter-final spot in the Champions League. The Catalan giants also have a final to play in the Copa del Rey.

The heart of the matter

Rekarte has maintained that while he is incredibly lucky to have played alongside Maradona and Cruyff, no player can beat what Messi is doing in his career.

Speaking to Radio Marca, the Spaniard said,

I think that as a once in a generation player that has done it for as many years as Messi, I don't think there has been anyone.
I had always been with Johan [Cruyff], then I was lucky to play with and against [Diego] Maradona. The quality was there but what this kid [Messi] is doing, and with the demand that exists at present, I believe that nobody can beat what Messi is doing.

What's next?

Barcelona sit ten points clear at the top of the Spanish top flight, with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid trailing behind.

Messi, who picked up an injury during international duty, will return to action when Barcelona faces Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday.

