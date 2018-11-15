×
'I have seen great legends being whistled': Sergio Ramos responds to criticism

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
190   //    15 Nov 2018, 10:43 IST

Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos

What's the story?

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has responded to the recent criticism that he was subjected to in a pre-match conference ahead of Spain's crucial UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia. 

In case you didn't know...

Following Real Madrid's torrid start under ex-boss Julen Lopetegui, the Los Blancos captain had been subjected to an array of criticism from the club's own fans.

The criticism continued even after Lopetegui was sacked and Real returned to winning ways under new manager Santiago Solari. The defender was constantly booed on the pitch and abused during his time off it.

The heart of the matter

Ramos has now addressed the criticisms stating that he has seen several great footballers being booed at least once in their career.

Speaking at the conference (via Marca), the defender said, "If the Bernabeu has a go at you it's because they think you can give much more."

"I have seen great legends whistled. If they have whistled me once in 14 years I should be eternally grateful.

"When things go well I don't get carried away and my critics won't drag me down. I don't take it personally."

The Los Blancos captain also mirrored Luka Modric's sentiments about people in football having a short memory. Ramos said, "Unfortunately memories in football are soon forgotten."

"Football is about the day-to-day. They will miss certain players when they aren't there anymore."

Ramos also expressed his joy at fact that the Maksimir Stadium will be full on Thursday following England's closed doors game in Croatia.

He added, "I wouldn't mix sport and politics. I love to play in full grounds even if away from home as long as there is no violence."

What's next?

Luis Enrique's Spain will go head-to-head against Croatia in a UEFA Nations League game today. A win for the 2010 World Cup winners will ensure that they will top Group 4 of League A, which would also imply that Spain would content in the playoffs for the Nations League silverware.

Croatia, on the other hand, are whiskers away from relegation to League B and a loss in this game would virtually confirm their demotion.

UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Spain Football Sergio Ramos
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
