“I haven’t read any newspapers” – Ralf Rangnick reacts to talk of dressing room unrest at Manchester United

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick doesn't seem to be paying any heed to claims of unrest in the dressing room at Old Trafford.

Newspapers have been rife with rumors in recent times, with some even suggesting a fallout between Rangnick and the players. Others claimed that members of the Red Devils' first team believed the German was too old-fashioned.

However, Rangnick stated that he is focused on the team and their development under him rather than those rumors. When questioned about potential unrest within the squad during a press conference ahead of the match against Southampton, he said:

"Nothing to be honest. I haven't read any newspapers or read those articles. The way we have developed is obviously, the work we do on the pitch and the video analysis."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man United’s players are frustrated with Ralf Rangnick’s squad selection methods, with some believing his training sessions are “old fashioned”.



Players have also jokingly likened assistant Chris Armas to fictional football coach Ted Lasso, sources have told ESPN. Man United’s players are frustrated with Ralf Rangnick’s squad selection methods, with some believing his training sessions are “old fashioned”.Players have also jokingly likened assistant Chris Armas to fictional football coach Ted Lasso, sources have told ESPN. https://t.co/EArcFwJKK7

Rangnick went on to add that while recent results haven't displayed it, Manchester United are certainly showing signs of development. He stated:

"No. I was fully aware that this was a process and would take some time. The development is obvious, even in those two games. In football it is about getting the reward, the best result, and in those two games that was the only thing I could fault us on."

The Red Devils enter their Premier League fixture against Ralph Husenhuttl's Saints tomorrow on the back of a draw against Burnley in midweek. Prior to the match against Sean Dyche's side, they exited the FA Cup at the hands of EFL Championship side Middlesbrough on penalties.

Manchester United under pressure to deliver as race for top 4 heats us

The 1-1 stalemate against bottom-place Burnley at Turf Moor was bad news for Rangnick's side. Aside from the team dropping points, the result was also compounded by Arsenal and West Ham United churning out wins.

The Hammers beat Watford 1-0 when the Gunners picked up a hard-fought victory by the same margin against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Only Tottenham Hotspur suffered a defeat, losing 3-2 at home to United's next opponents Southampton.

All of this has only added to the scrutiny of Manchester United and Rangnick, with the club now in sixth place in the Premier League with 39 points from 23 matches. West Ham occupy the fourth spot with 40 points from 24 games, while Arsenal are fifth with 39 points from 22 encounters.

Premier League @premierleague 🧐 Here the full picture after Matchweek 24 🧐 Here the full picture after Matchweek 24 https://t.co/Cry2ZeGPGD

Also Read Article Continues below

If the Red Devils don't start racking up wins, they could rapidly fall behind in the race for a top-four finish.

Edited by Arnav