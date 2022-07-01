“I hope he can shine to the fullest, except against me” – Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes reacts to Arsenal signing Fabio Vieira 

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has backed Arsenal's new signing Fabio Vieira to do well in the Premier League. The Red Devils midfielder has wished the new signing well but hopes he does not perform to his best when the two face off.

Arsenal signed Vieira for a reported fee of £34 million in June. The Portuguese star joined the Gunners on a five-year contract from FC Porto after spending three years at the Liga NOS side.

Speaking to reporters in Portugal, Bruno spoke about Vieira and claimed the new Gunners midfielder has a lot of qualities to succeed in the Premier League. He was quoted by the Evening Standard saying:

"I welcome all Portuguese players who go abroad, I hope he can shine to the fullest, except against me. Fábio has a lot of quality and has been demonstrating that, whether in the FC Porto is in the Under-21s, he has had good numbers and good performances."

He added:

"I hope he succeeds like all the Portuguese out there. We have to start valuing what is ours and I hope that Fábio manages to be as good as possible, despite of wanting to stay ahead."

Did Arsenal steal the deal for Fabio Vieira from Manchester United?

Manchester United were reportedly interested in signing Fabio Vieira before the Gunners swooped in and sealed the move.

The Portuguese midfielder was elated at having joined the north London club. He said on the club's website after the unveiling:

"I'm thrilled, of course. This is an important step forward in my career. Arsenal is a huge and historic club, so I'm delighted to be here at my new home. Arsenal is a historic English club. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world."

He also added why he chose to sign with the Gunners and praised their style of play.

Everyone knows that Arsenal are a fantastic team. That was one of the main factors behind me choosing Arsenal. I really like the way the team plays and I can't wait to get started."

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, and he has been a vital part of their starting XI since. Fernandes has scored 63 goals and registered 50 assists in 137 matches for the Red Devils.

