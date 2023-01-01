"I hope he is not happy" - Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes question Manchester United star's career at Old Trafford 

Manchester United legends Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes have questioned Anthony Martial's career at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial's Manchester United career has been a mixed bag so far with plenty of ups and downs during his time at the club.

Expectations were massive from the Frenchman when the Red Devils signed him from AS Monaco back in the summer of 2015.

Manchester United paid £36 million for Martial's services, potentially rising to £58 million, which was the highest transfer fee paid for a teenager back then.

However, he has not quite been able to live up to his potential at Old Trafford and has blown hot and cold.

Rio Ferdinand has questioned whether Martial is happy with his stint for the Premier League giants. Speaking on BT Sport, he said:

“I’d love to find out from him, is he satisfied with what he’s doing in a Man United shirt? His Man United career, is Martial happy with what he’s achieved?

“I hope he is not happy because there’s so much more. When he burst onto the scene at Old Trafford scoring those goals against Liverpool, everyone’s going, ‘Oh my God, this teenager,’ £50m, Thierry Henry vibes.”

Paul Scholes has claimed that Martial has everything in his locker to succeed at Manchester United but lacks the mentality. He said:

“There’s no doubt he’s got everything. He can go either way, he’s strong, powerful, mentality might be the only question mark.

“Can he do it? Can he fire Man United to win the league? Can he score 25 goals? Can he be consistent?”

Martial has scored a total of 84 goals and provided 79 assists in 284 games for Manchester United till date.

His time at Old Trafford has been ravaged by injuries as well as inconsistency. The Frenchman was loaned out to Sevilla for the second half of last season but failed to impress for the La Liga side.

He has scored five goals and produced two assists in 10 games this season for the Red Devils.

Casemiro backs Manchester United teammate to become one of the best players in the world

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has claimed that Marcus Rashford can become one of the best players in the world.

The Brazil international, who has played with some of the best players of the modern era, has been impressed by Rashford. He said:

"I'm going to be very honest with you, I was really surprised by the player that Rashford is. In my opinion, especially knowing the player off the pitch, if he does well he can be one of the five best players in the world."

Rashford scored an all-important winner for Erik ten Hag's side to help the Red Devils secure a 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

