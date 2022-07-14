"I am just trying to be greedy" - Steve Nicol says Liverpool should have signed 25-year old Tottenham star

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has confessed that he would have liked his former club to sign midfielder Yves Bissouma, who joined Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The north London club paid a little over €29 million (via Transfermarkt) to acquire the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder.

The player was about to enter the final year of his contract with the Seagulls, and the Lilywhites capitalized on this opportunity. Nicol is not wrong to suggest that Liverpool could have had a go at it. As things stand, Bissouma will be playing under Antonio Conte at Tottenham next season, having signed a deal until 2026.

While speaking on the ESPN FC show, talking about the Reds' transfer window, the former Liverpool fullback said:

"Bissouma is a good signing. I liked him at Brighton, so they (Spurs) have strengthened in the middle of the park. Before the end of the season, I had Kalvin Phillips and maybe Bissouma. After that, there aren’t that many available. I am just trying to be greedy. I am just trying to get better."

However, he doesn't see missing out on the 25-year-old as a significant problem. He has full faith in Jurgen Klopp and his squad to get the job done next season. Nicol added:

"As I said, they (Liverpool) still have numbers and they still have quality. I am sure Klopp has got it well in hand.”

The Brighton defensive midfielder has indeed proven himself to be one of the best in the Premier League since joining the Seagulls in 2018. He has been intensely competitive in terms of dispossessing the opposition and providing cover to the backline.

Tottenham now have both! Strength in depth is improving under Antonio Conte Most tackles and interceptions combined in the Premier League over the last two seasons:🥇 Yves Bissouma - 294🥈 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 272Tottenham now have both! Strength in depth is improving under Antonio Conte 💪 Most tackles and interceptions combined in the Premier League over the last two seasons:🥇 Yves Bissouma - 294🥈 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 272😎 Tottenham now have both! Strength in depth is improving under Antonio Conte 👇

In his four seasons at the Amex, Bissouma made 124 appearances before signing for Tottenham this summer. It would be interesting to see him pair-up with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur in the middle of the park.

Paul Merson too believes Liverpool should have tried to sign Tottenham's new recruit

Well, Steve Nicol isn't the only one who thinks the Reds should have targeted Yves Bissouma. Former Arsenal man Paul Merson in his column for Sportskeeda suggested the same last month. He stated that he was shocked that the Reds did not make a move for the Mali international.

He also thinks Tottenham have pulled a robbery signing the defensive midfielder for as low as €29 million. Merson wrote:

"No disrespect to Spurs, but why didn't some of the other teams look at him and consider making a move for him? I look at Liverpool's midfield and feel he could play for them, especially if someone like Fabinho we're to get injured."

He added:

"£25 million in this day and age - it's nothing. Spurs have nabbed an absolute bargain with Bissouma."

