"I do not keep Cristiano Ronaldo because of his age" - Shaka Hislop believes Portuguese superstar's presence doesn't help Manchester United in 'footballing terms'

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United hasn't gone as hoped, with the Red Devils failing to impress with their performances in recent weeks. Speaking of the Portuguese, former West Ham United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has claimed he wouldn't keep the legendary winger because of his age.

The Trinidadian, who played in England between 1992 and 2006, said:

"For footballing terms, I do not keep Ronaldo because of his age."

United Update @UnitedsUpdate Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest player to score for Manchester United in the Premier League (36 years 218 days) since Ryan Giggs in 2013 (39 years 86 days). Only Giggs and Paul Scholes have scored for United in the competition at an older age than Ronaldo. #MUFC Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest player to score for Manchester United in the Premier League (36 years 218 days) since Ryan Giggs in 2013 (39 years 86 days). Only Giggs and Paul Scholes have scored for United in the competition at an older age than Ronaldo. #MUFC https://t.co/LVvW6UkVtj

For reference, Cristiano Ronaldo will celebrate his 37th birthday in less than 30 days from now. The Portuguese was born on February 5, 1985, meaning his next birthday is almost upon us.

A closer look at the five-time Ballon d'Or winner shows that age is finally catching up with him. Gone are those days when he used to leave his markers chasing the dust with his amazing dribbling skills and single-handedly open up even the most composed defenses. His pace, shooting accuracy and overall contribution to team play have also reduced significantly.

Meanwhile, Shaka Hislop also had his say on Manchester United's current situation. According to the former West Ham goalkeeper, the Red Devils are suffering from a lack of leadership on the pitch.

He said:

"I think the big complaint, my concern about that Manchester United dressing room is simply a lack of leaders and a lack of players who will step up and make others accountable. Back in our day, it was Roy Keane, Jaap Stam, Peter Schmeichel later on it was Nemanja Vidic, others like that."

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United's Champions League training gear 🤩 Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United's Champions League training gear 🤩 https://t.co/s8mSUsB3wd

According to the Trinidadian, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player who transmits that leadership quality in the Manchester United dressing room right now. Hislop feels that is one reason why the Portuguese could be kept, but definitely not with the wages he currently earns.

He said:

"I just don't feel there's that personality right now in that Manchester United dressing room outside of Cristiano Ronaldo, so maybe you keep him for that, to make others accountable but paying him whatever he is on for that, I don't think so."

The Portuguese returned to Old Trafford after leaving Juventus in the summer

Cristiano Ronaldo's stats for Manchester United this season

Unless they expect him to replicate the magic from his youthful days, even the most critical of fans will acknowledge Cristiano Ronaldo has had a decent spell individually since returning to Manchester United.

So far, the Portuguese has made 21 appearances for the Red Devils this season, recording 14 goals and three assists to his name. It is worth mentioning that the team wouldn't have reached the knockout phase of the Champions League without his influence.

