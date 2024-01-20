“I have to keep this promise” - When Vinicius Jr named club he would leave Real Madrid for amid Manchester United links

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior once named the only club he would go to if he left Los Blancos, amidst his recent transfer links with Manchester United.

Vinicius, 23, is one of the most talented young attackers in the game and is a regular in Carlo Ancelotti's first XI. Since arriving in 2018, the Brazil international has contributed 68 goals and as many assists in 242 games across competitions. That includes nine goals and four assists in 17 games across competitions this term.

Despite contracted with the Santiago Bernabeu till 2027, Vinicius has been linked with a sensational move to United (as per The Mirror). The Red Devils have had a new minority owner, the INEOS group, recently, so they have been linked with many high-profile transfers.

It's pertinent to note that Vinicius had told France Football and L'Equipe (via Manchester Evening News) last year that he would like to return to Flamengo some day, something he has promised his father:

"I promised my father I would go back one day. I have to keep this promise. I love life here in general, and it's going well for my family too. When my loved ones walk around, they are recognised, and they wish us nothing but happiness.

"Little by little, I discovered this new life, new emotions, a fervour ... Madrid is unique. Everyone around the world tells me about this club. And apart from that, I like it. I'm quite a homebody, but we do a lot of activities."

The Mirror (via Sport) had earlier reported that the Red Devils need to submit a colossal bid - around €150 million - for Los Blancos to open transfer talks for Vinicius.

What's next for Real Madrid and Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Real Madrid and Manchester United have had contrasting campaigns. Los Blancos are a point off La Liga leaders Girona, won the Supercopa Espana last week and are into the UEFA Champions League knockouts as group winners.

Meanwhile, United have endured a hugely underwhelming campaign, losing 14 times across competitions, including nine times in the league, where they are seventh. Erik ten Hag's side are 13 points behind leaders Liverpool (45), who have a game in hand.

Up next, United travel to Newport County on January 28 for the FA Cup fourth round. Meanwhile, Real Madrid - coming off a 4-2 Copa del Rey Round of 16 defeat at Atletico Madrid in midweek - take on Almeria at home in La Liga on Sunday (January 21).