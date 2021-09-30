"I knew I'd score" - Cristiano Ronaldo's message to Rio Ferdinand after late heroics for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Manchester United secure three points with a late winner in their Champions League clash with Villareal yesterday evening. Former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed what the Portuguese texted him after the match.

"He [Ronaldo] texted me tonight saying, 'I didn't play well, but I knew I'd score,'" Ferdinand said.

"That's the belief that he has. The other players are feeding off of it. It's a great place to be. United's performance today wasn't great, it wasn't at the level Ole wanted it to be. But when you need a goal, a moment to galvanize the squad, the stadium, the fanbase, Cristiano Ronaldo steps up. He wants to be that guy the chance falls to. His goal record says it all. He's there for the big moments. He's a big part of that too," Ferdinand added.

"When you have a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, the players in the dressing room are given life. There's a lease of life and belief, because they know if the chance comes, he will put them away. "It gives you that ability to be relaxed. It was the biggest thing in our team. When you get under even more pressure and you can see the clock ticking, you don't panic. We were very composed because we believed the chances would come," Ferdinand said.

It proved to be a tight game as Manchester United hosted Villareal at Old Trafford in their second Champions League game of the season yesterday evening. Both sides put in a strong performance, with the first half ending with a 0-0 scoreline.

The Spanish club drew first blood from a Paco Alcacer strike shortly after the restart but Alex Telles restored parity minutes later. The match seemed to be heading for a draw, but Cristiano Ronaldo's 95th minute header secured a vital victory for the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in his two Champions League appearances for Manchester United this season

Cristiano Ronaldo continues goalscoring run for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has been at the top of his game since making his second debut appearance for Manchester United this season. He bagged a brace for the Red Devils in his first game against Newcastle. Since then, he's scored against West Ham, Young Boys and Villareal.

So far, the Portuguese has bagged an impressive five goals and one assist for the Premier League giants across all competitions. It remains to be seen if they can take advantage of his brilliance to claim silverware this season.

