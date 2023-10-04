"I don't know if it was the best for Manchester United" - Roy Keane weighs in on David Beckham's sudden exit from Red Devils in 2003

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has spoken about his former teammate, David Beckham's sudden departure from Old Trafford in 2003 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

David Beckham made his senior debut for Manchester United in 1992. During his tenure at Old Trafford, the Englishman made 394 appearances and recorded 85 goals and 120 assists. However, his time at the Red Devils ended abruptly after he joined Real Madrid in 2003.

Talking about the former English captain's departure from Old Trafford, Roy Keane has said that Beckham's transfer to Spain wasn't good for the dressing room. He added that there was no logical reason behind the former Real Madrid star leaving the club during the time. He said on the Stick to Football podcast:

"I don't know if it was the best for Manchester United. It ended up being brilliant for you, living in a new country and trying something else, but I certainly don’t think it was good for the dressing room."

"I'd say the same for when Paul Ince and the other lads left - when players go, you do think there is no logical reason for a player to leave at that time."

After joining Real Madrid in 2003, the Englishman made 159 appearances, scoring 20 goals and recording 52 assists before he joined LA Galaxy in summer 2007.

David Beckham reveals the reason behind the infamous cut he had above his left eye after leaving Manchester United in 2003

After David Beckham left Manchester United in 2003, a few pictures of the Englishman surfaced where he had a cut above his left eye. The former Real Madrid star has now revealed the reason behind the cut.

In his newly released Netflix documentary, 'Beckham', the 48-year-old said that he was the reason behind the injury. After the Red Devils suffered a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round in 2003, Sir Alex Ferguson was fuming on his way to the dressing room.

Despite being well-versed with Ferguson's anger, David Beckham decided to walk towards him. Moreover, he also used a swear word which made the former United boss explode from anger. Beckham said:

"We walked in the changing room and the boss is fuming. I can see it by his face. And when you see the boss’s face like this, you don’t want to be anywhere near him. It is a face that no one can do, trust me. [He was f'ing and blinding] and I went back at the boss and said 'no' and then I swore."

"I said the f-word. And then I saw him change, and I was like, 'S***, I really shouldn’t have said that'. I think I said the f-word too many times."

Speaking about the former midfielder's departure, Ferguson said that Beckham decided to leave despite having the opportunity to stay if he wanted. However, the 48-year-old later joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2003.