"I don't know where that came from" - Sir Alex Ferguson debunks Sneijder rumors at Manchester United

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson has confirmed the Red Devils were never interested in signing Wesley Sneijder, contrary to popular belief. The Dutch midfielder has always been talked about as one of the players who Manchester United have failed to sign over the years.

Talk of Sneijder making the switch to Old Trafford became rife after Jose Mourinho left Inter in 2010. However, Ferguson has now debunked the theory by revealing Manchester United never really considered signing Sneijder.

During an interaction on the exclusive UTD Podcast blockbuster episode, the former Manchester United boss stated:

"Well, you mention the boy Sneijder. That's come up a lot of times but we were never interested in Sneijder. I don't know where that came from but you get a lot of them.

"Every Sunday, in The People, when I first came, they were throwing names in all the time, you know."

Sneijder eventually left Inter in 2013 after joining Galatasaray in Turkey. The Dutchman also had spells with Nice in France and Qatar-based Al-Gharafa before hanging up his boots.

Notably, Sneijder won domestic league titles in the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Turkey during his career. He also finished second and third at the FIFA World Cup with the Netherlands in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

Manchester United have failed to replace Sir Alex Ferguson

Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down from his role as manager at Old Trafford, Manchester United have failed to replace him. Current Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the fifth manager to have been handed the reign following Ferguson's exit.

Since lifting the Premier League title during Sir Alex Ferguson's last season in charge, Manchester United have endured a remarkable eight-year drought in the competition. It has been a tough fall from grace for the club with the most league titles in English football.

While replicating Sir Alex Ferguson's success is undoubtedly impossible for anyone in modern-day football, Solskjaer will be hoping he can at least end the Premier League drought. However, the Manchester United manager will have his task cut out as evident from recent results.

The Red Devils, who were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham last week, suffered another shocking defeat on Saturday. Aston Villa produced a shock 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford as Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty in second-half stoppage time.

It will be interesting to see how the Premier League giants react in their next outing, which comes in the Champions League against Villarreal on Wednesday.

