“I know it is going to sound daft” - When Wes Brown claimed ex-Manchester United veteran was better than Pele and Maradona

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown once claimed that club legend Ryan Giggs was better than Pele and Diego Maradona. The Welsh Wizard rose through the ranks at Old Trafford before making his debut for the Red Devils in 1991.

Ad

As part of the legendary 'Fergie's Fledglings', Giggs tore the opposition apart and is widely regarded as one of the Premier League giants' greatest ever players. The Welshman spent his entire career with Manchester United, registering a record 963 appearances, scoring 168 goals, and setting up 268 more.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2010, Brown said that the legendary Sir Bobby Charlton is the only player comparable to Giggs.

"I know it is going to sound daft this but I would have to say Giggsy. Of course, you have got the likes of Maradona and Pele who were world-class players, but for me it is Giggsy. His overall game and his achievements are just incredible," said Brown.

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"You get one-offs every now and again and he's certainly one of them. To have performed consistently well at the top level for such a long time and stayed with one team is amazing. It is difficult to think of anyone else like Ryan; Sir Bobby [Charlton] is probably the only other player to compare with Giggsy."

Ad

Brown shared the pitch 254 times with the mercurial Welshman in his career for Manchester United, even contributing a goal together.

Is Ryan Giggs Manchester United's most decorated player?

Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs lifted 35 trophies during his time with Manchester United, and is the club's most decorated player. The Welshman won 13 Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, the most in history, before retiring in 2014.

Ad

Legendary Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson once named Giggs as the four world-class players he managed at Old Trafford.

"I don't mean to demean or criticise any of the great or very good footballers who played for me during my 26-year career at United, but there were only four who were world-class: Cantona, Giggs, Ronaldo and Scholes. And of the four, Cristiano was like an ornament on the top of a Christmas tree," said Sir Alex.

Giggs also has two Champions League trophies in his cabinet, while he has won the FA Cup four times. The Welshman has won four EFL Cups, nine Community Shields, one UEFA Super Cup, one Intercontinental Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup with Manchester United.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More