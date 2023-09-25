“I know why Leo has done it” – When Cristiano Ronaldo offered mysterious reply to controversial Lionel Messi moment 

Cristiano Ronaldo once provided a mysterious reply when asked about Lionel Messi passing the ball to Luis Suarez from the penalty spot. The incident took place during Barcelona's 6-1 La Liga win against Celta Vigo in the 2015-16 season.

Messi recreated Johan Cruyff's iconic penalty. The Dutch legend exchanged passes with his Ajax teammate Jasper Olsen before finding the back of the net during the 1982-83 season.

Previously, Arsenal stars Robert Pires and Thierry Henry failed to successfully replicate the move during the 2005-06 season. Lionel Messi, however, set up Suarez in an immaculate manner against Celta back in the 2015-16 season and helped the Uruguayan complete his hat-trick in that match with the goal.

Messi's action drew widespread reactions with some even calling the move a disrespectful one. Cristiano Ronaldo was also asked to share his take on the matter and he replied (via Mirror):

“I know why Leo has done it. But I’m not telling you. Think what you want.”

Back in the 2015-16 season, Ronaldo was vying with Luis Suarez to win the Pichichi award, given to La Liga's top scorer. While Ronaldo didn't say anything clear-cut, one can insinuate that's the angle the Portuguese footballer tried to point out.

Messi perhaps tried to help his teammate win the Pichchi ahead of his arch-rival. Suarez ended up as La Liga's top scorer that season, bagging 40 goals. Ronaldo finished second in the standings with 35 goals to his name. Messi was a distant third with his goal tally being 26.

How many La Liga goals have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi scored during their careers?

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi had glittering careers in Spanish football. Messi represented Barcelona for the lion's share of his career while Ronaldo was Real Madrid's talisman during his nine-season stay in Spain.

Messi scored an astonishing 476 goals and provided 216 assists in 520 La Liga matches while playing for the Catalan club. He is the Spanish top flight's all-time top goalscorer.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, scored 311 goals and provided 95 assists in only 292 La Liga appearances. His goals per game ratio is more than one and the stunning record shows the outstanding level he operated at when playing for Real Madrid.

Neither superstar is currently a part of European football. Lionel Messi now plays for MLS outfit Inter Miami while Cristiano Ronaldo is plying his trade for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.